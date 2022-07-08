Container Security Scanning Market Is Anticipated To Garner An Absolute Dollar Opportunity Of US$ 2.6 Bn.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the global container security scanning market is anticipated to exceed a valuation of US$ 3.5 Bn in 2021, and is expected to expand at an impressive CAGR of close to 8% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

There has been significant growth in the number of applications that enable ease of access of various Internet-based services. However, it has also led to a surge in the number of cyber-attacks, consequently leading application owners to lose millions of dollars every year. Container security scanning has emerged as a potential solution to safeguard organizations against such attacks.

Due to growing number of cyber-attacks and hacking of confidential information, container security scanning was introduced in order to prevent and reduce related security issues. A container is a process that runs on the host and isolates the system from other processes.

Additionally, containers offer operating level system virtualization for applications to run in a constrained environment. Container security scanning was first introduced in 2016 in order to offer systems that can easily develop whole application packages at one go, using less resources. Soon after that, in 2017, it became popular with many software companies entering the market. It is projected that by 2030, more than 70% of organizations will be running more than two containerized applications.

Container Security Scanning Market – Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the container security scanning market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the development of container security scanning.

The study also provides the dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, cost structure analysis, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies operating in the container security scanning market, along with their product portfolios, key strategies, SWOT Analysis, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

In-depth Analysis on Competitive Landscape:

The report sheds light on leading providers of container security scanning, along with their detailed profiles. Essential and up-to-date data related to market performers who are principally engaged in container security scanning has been brought with the help of a detailed dashboard view. Market share analysis and comparison of prominent players provided in the report permits report readers to take preemptive steps in advancing their businesses.

Key Market Segments Covered:

By Cluster Single Node Container Security Clusters Multiple Node Container Security Clusters

By Deployment On-premise Container Security Scanning Cloud Container Security Scanning

By Organization Size Container Security Scanning for Large Enterprises Container Security Scanning for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

By Vertical Container Security Scanning for Healthcare Container Security Scanning for BFSI Container Security Scanning for Government Container Security Scanning for Retail Container Security Scanning for IT and Telecommunications Container Security Scanning for Manufacturing Others

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Key findings of the Container Security Scanning market study:

Regional breakdown of the Container Security Scanning market based on predefined taxonomy.

Innovative manufacturing processes implemented by Container Security Scanning vendors in detail.

Region-wise and country-wise fragmentation of the Container Security Scanning market to grasp the revenue, and growth outlook in these areas.

Changing preferences among consumers across various regions and countries.

Factors (Positive and Negative) impacting the growth of the global Container Security Scanning market.

