Adoption Of Medical Device Coating Market To Increase During Forecast Period On Back Of Increased Consumer Demand : Fact.MR

Sales experienced a positive incline from 2016 to 2020, registering a CAGR worth 6.7%. Prospects further widened amidst rising COVID-19 cases, as an increase in demand for ventilators, cardiovascular devices, catheters, sutures, guide wires, stents, syringes, mandrels, and other protective equipment, experienced a massive spike.

According to Fact.MR’s most recent analysis, the global market for coatings for medical devices, which is scheduled to be evaluated at US$ 1.2 Bn in 2021, is expected to reach US$ 2.4 Bn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period ranging from 2021 to 2031. Rising demand for cardiovascular and orthopedic implants, increased incidences hospital-acquired infections, and the expanding medical device industry will provide enormous growth prospects.

Future market growth for medical device coatings is expected to be reliant on the proliferation number of start-up companies. For instance, Spanish startup Tractivus is a specialist in antibiofilm coatings. The company offers its proprietary PHOBOSTech technology, involving coating thin nanoscale layers which impart antibacterial properties. Similarly, US-based startup TheraDep manufactures tailored biologic coatings for medical devices and laboratory equipment, which complexes cold atmospheric plasma with biomolecules or pharmaceuticals of interest, enabling them to bind to any surface.

Prominent Key players of the medical device coating market survey report

AdvanSource Biomaterials Corporation

AeonClad Coatings LLC

Allvivo Vascular Inc.

Armology of Connecticut Inc.

AST Products Inc.

Biocoat Inc.

Carmeda AB

Covalon Technologies Ltd.

Hemoteq AG

Hydromer Inc.

Key Segments Covered

Type Anti-Microbial Coatings for Medical Devices Drug-Eluting Coatings for Medical Devices Hydrophilic Coatings for Medical Devices Other Types of Coatings for Medical Devices

Application Coatings for Cardiovascular Devices Coatings for Orthopedic Devices Coatings for Neurology Devices Coatings for Gynecology Devices Coatings for Other Applications



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the medical device coating report provide to the readers?

Medical device coating fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each medical device coating player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of medical device coating in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global medical device coating.

The report covers following Medical device coating Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Medical device coating market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Medical device coating

Latest industry Analysis on Medical device coating Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Medical device coating Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Medical device coating demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Medical device coating major players

Medical device coating Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Medical device coating demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the medical device coating report include:

How the market for medical device coating has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global medical device coating on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the medical device coating?

Why the consumption of medical device coating highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

