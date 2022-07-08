Thermal Ceramics Market By material To Top US$ 3 Bn By 2031, Expanding At Over 7% CAGR

The global thermal ceramics market is poised to top US$ 6 Bn by 2031, expanding at around 7% CAGR, according to recent findings published by consulting firm Fact.MR. As per Fact.MR’s report, demand for thermal ceramics is largely underpinned by extensive uptake across the manufacturing industry, along with increased scramble for renewable energy generation across prominent economies.

Until 2020, the landscape expanded significantly, reaching nearly US$ 4 Bn. As the COVID-19 pandemic took precedence, contractions were experienced across the global manufacturing landscape amid mandatory lockdowns to curb infection spread. Consequently, sales of thermal ceramics slumped substantially in the first half of 2020.

However, production levels have experienced a resurgence since the fourth quarter of 2020, as flattening infection curves encouraged major economies to resume on-premise manufacturing activities, thereby sustaining market growth. Major uptake is also anticipated in the automotive sector, as surging EV popularity in the wake of surging need for cleaner fuels acquires momentum. It is expected that the global EV market shall register nearly 50 million unit sales by 2030, thus opening up lucrative growth avenues for market players.

Thermal Ceramics Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the thermal ceramics market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering thermal ceramics.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the thermal ceramics market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing thermal ceramics, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape:

Some prominent thermal ceramics manufacturers include BNZ Materials Inc., Ibiden Co. Ltd, Isolite Insulating Products Co. Ltd., Luyang Energy-Saving Materials Co. Ltd., Morgan Thermal Ceramics, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Pyrotek Inc., and Unifrax LLC. These player focus majorly on introducing new product lines for multiple end-use industries, as well as on collaborations and acquisitions.

  • Since August 2020, Unifrax LLC has been holding navy approvals for its fire rated divisions across Germany and the United Kingdom. This particularly involves its lightweight FyreWrap® LT marine blanket which provides structural insulation to vessels.
  • On similar lines, Ibiden Co. Ltd offers its range of high temperature insulating wool made from ceramic fiber, which features lightweight and flexibility as heat insulators and heat-resistant material. Furthermore, these are highly eco-friendly and non-carcinogenic.

Key Market Segments Covered:

  • End Use
    • Thermal Ceramics for Mining & Metal Processing
    • Thermal Ceramics for Chemicals & Petrochemicals
    • Thermal Ceramics for Manufacturing
    • Thermal Ceramics for Other End Uses
  • Type
    • Thermal Ceramic Fibers
    • Thermal Ceramic Insulation Bricks

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

  • Thermal Ceramics Company & brand share analysis: The report offers brand-share analysis on Thermal Ceramics to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.
  • Thermal Ceramics Historical volume analysis: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.
  • Thermal Ceramics Category & segment level analysis: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.
  • Thermal Ceramics Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.
  • Thermal Ceramics Manufacturing trend analysis: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.
  • Post COVID consumer spending on a: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Thermal Ceramics sales.

