Increasing Demand In Various End Uses Including Bath Care Products, Beauty Care Products Has Shifted The Demand Graph To The Positive Side

What is Driving Demand for Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate?
In the recent years consumer preference towards beauty care and bath care products have drastically increased and attributed to rising concerns for anti-ageing and derma products. Manufacturers of disodium laureth sulfosuccinate finds this trend as key opportunity to occupy the global demand.
In addition these laureth sulfosuccinate are finding their prominent space in these end uses including cosmetic, bath care, detergents etc. to witness heightened sales bars. Owning to this, demand has been seen rising over the years and shall continue to exhibit a similar trend in near future.
Business is more importantly driven by scattered consumer base who are constantly demanding improvement over their product offerings. Key manufactures are keeping these attributes in mind and take good care in providing better-refined product to the end use industries who further use this as their product’s key ingredients.
Sulphate Free Offerings to Remain a Focal Point
Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate has made their evident space in the consumer base based on its sulfate free offerings. Consumers can often find DLS in their end products including body wash, face cream, shampoo, shower gel and others which claim to be sulfate-free.
These end products are deeply acknowledged by consumer causing lower harm to skin compared to products carrying sulfate. In addition, consumers inclination to skin sensitive products have been seen increasing owing to rising awareness for sulfate free personal care products to reduce harmful effects over the sensitive skin types.
Sulfate-free products have now become popular with their rise in clean beauty and often are favored as less irritating compared to sulfate containing products. However, it is seen that without sulfates, different cleansers and washes including body, face etc. need to adopt a different chemistry of surfactant in order to be prove their effectiveness at respective cleansing action.
This is where DLS has been identified as quite a good option as it is not considered a sulfate chemistry. Furthermore, it is also a milder option when it is being formulated it as sulfate-free product.
Europe Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate Market Outlook
Over the past decade Europe has been identified as the home for beauty care and cosmetic products. The region is stimulating demand for personal care products including bath care, skin care, hair care etc. and similar projections of demand is anticipated in near future. According to Cosmetic Europe, Europe has registered US$ 90.5 billion net sales of cosmetic products in FY2020. Attributed to this Germany, France and UK are driving the wheel of fortune in the business owing to sheltering long list of players positioned here.
In addition to these insights, DLS been a potential ingredient in cosmetic and personal care products, secures its stable demand and witnesses prosperity in European business. Even the European market is flourished with plenty of key consumers who are carrying high disposable incomes to regulate the swelling economy of Europe. This in turn, increases their purchasing power to invest heavily in these products and aid the global DLS demand.
Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate?
Some of the prominent players in the industry includes
- Matangi
- Henan Surface Chemical Industry Co. Ltd
- Stepan Company
- PRIME SURFACTANTS
- Solvay
- Lubrizol
- Kao Chemicals
- BASF
- Evonik Industries
Key players in the market are keeping good balance between their organic and inorganic market play approaches. Players are identified to be indulging in collaborative market approaches in order to gain more traction over their sales. Even players are improving their product differentiation strategies to gain more product portfolio strength.
Key Segments
By Origin
- Synthetic
- Vegetable
By Function
- Cleansing Agent
- Foaming Agent
- Foam Sinergiste
- Hydrotrope
- Surfactant
By End use
- Cosmetic Products
- Sunless Tanning
- Face Mask
- Hair Styling Aide
- Facial Moisturizer/ Treatment
- Mascara
- Anti-aging Cream
- Others
- Bath Products
- Liquid hand soap
- Classic Shampoo
- Shower Gel/Body Wash
- Facial Cleansing Gel
- Shower Foam
- Others
- Detergent
- Dishwashing Liquid
- Cosmetic Products
By Region
- North America
- US & Canada
- Latin America
- Brazil, Mexico, Argentina & Rest of Latin America
- Europe
- Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K., Benelux, Russia, and Rest of Europe
- East Asia
- China, Japan, South Korea
- South Asia & Oceania
- India, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia & New Zealand and Rest of South Asia
- Middle East and Africa
- GCC Countries, Turkey, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa
- North America
