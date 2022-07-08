Increasing Demand In Various End Uses Including Bath Care Products, Beauty Care Products Has Shifted The Demand Graph To The Positive Side

According to the latest study by Fact.MR, disodium laureth sulfosuccinate market is expected to show progressive growth over the forecast period (2021-2031). Increasing demand for disodium laureth sulfosuccinate in various end uses including bath care products, beauty care products and etc. has shifted the demand graph to the positive side for disodium laureth sulfosuccinate during the assessment period. Moreover, business is projected to grow at solid CAGR of around ~5.5% over the projected forecast period owing to escalated adoption rates in different end uses.

What is Driving Demand for Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate? In the recent years consumer preference towards beauty care and bath care products have drastically increased and attributed to rising concerns for anti-ageing and derma products. Manufacturers of disodium laureth sulfosuccinate finds this trend as key opportunity to occupy the global demand. In addition these laureth sulfosuccinate are finding their prominent space in these end uses including cosmetic, bath care, detergents etc. to witness heightened sales bars. Owning to this, demand has been seen rising over the years and shall continue to exhibit a similar trend in near future. Business is more importantly driven by scattered consumer base who are constantly demanding improvement over their product offerings. Key manufactures are keeping these attributes in mind and take good care in providing better-refined product to the end use industries who further use this as their product’s key ingredients.

Sulphate Free Offerings to Remain a Focal Point Disodium Laureth Sulfosuccinate has made their evident space in the consumer base based on its sulfate free offerings. Consumers can often find DLS in their end products including body wash, face cream, shampoo, shower gel and others which claim to be sulfate-free. These end products are deeply acknowledged by consumer causing lower harm to skin compared to products carrying sulfate. In addition, consumers inclination to skin sensitive products have been seen increasing owing to rising awareness for sulfate free personal care products to reduce harmful effects over the sensitive skin types. Sulfate-free products have now become popular with their rise in clean beauty and often are favored as less irritating compared to sulfate containing products. However, it is seen that without sulfates, different cleansers and washes including body, face etc. need to adopt a different chemistry of surfactant in order to be prove their effectiveness at respective cleansing action. This is where DLS has been identified as quite a good option as it is not considered a sulfate chemistry. Furthermore, it is also a milder option when it is being formulated it as sulfate-free product.