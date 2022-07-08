Film Adhesives Market To Witness Robust Expansion Throughout The Forecast Period 2031

Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, has published a new study on the film adhesives market, and forecasts a relatively optimistic growth outlook. According to the study, sales of film adhesives to multiple end-use industries are expected to reach nearly US$ 2 Bn, expanding at a CAGR of nearly 4% through the 2021-2031 forecast period. Applications are expected to remain elevated in the aerospace and electrical & electronics industries.

Growth prospects receded in 2020, attributed to downturns brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, leading the market to close in at a little over US$ 1 Bn. Moreover, historical years portrayed restrained growth pattern, with a recorded CAGR exceeding 2% from 2016 to 2020.

Future growth prospects are expected to majorly rely on prolific developments across the global aerospace industry. For instance, the U.S. aerospace industry was valued at US$ 909 Bn as of 2019, as per the Aerospace Industries Association, contributing almost US$ 400 Bn to the domestic economy. Consequently, manufacturers are introducing high-end film adhesives, widening growth prospects.

Film Adhesives Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the film adhesives market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering film adhesives.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the film adhesives market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing film adhesives, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent film adhesive manufacturers profiled by Fact.MR include Arkema Group, Dai Nippon Printing Co. Ltd., Henkel AG, Solvay S.A, Axiom Materials Inc., GLUETEX GmbH, Paul & Company, Sinochem Group Co. Ltd., Fastel Adhesives, and H.B Fueller Company, among others.

In June 2021, Henkel AG developed the Loctite EA 9365FST, a new two-part epoxy adhesive which reinforces and bonds thermoplastic and thermoset substrates for use in aircraft interiors. These serve as a matrix resin on fiberglass to strengthen the thin walls of thermoplastic assemblies.

Likewise, Fastel Adhesives offers a range of adhesive and sealing products for medical diagnostics, medical devices, electronics, automotive, packaging and product development industries respectively. The company offers thermal bonding films, electrically conductive films and heat/induction seal foils.

Key Market Segments Covered:

End-use Industry Film Adhesives for Electricals & Electronics Film Adhesives for Aerospace Film Adhesives for Automotive & Transportation Consumer Film Adhesives Film Adhesives for Other End Use Industries

Resin Epoxy Film Adhesives Cyanate Ester Film Adhesives Acrylic Film Adhesives Other Resin Film Adhesives



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Film Adhesives Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Film Adhesives to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Film Adhesives to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Film Adhesives Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Film Adhesives Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Film Adhesives Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Film Adhesives Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on a: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Film Adhesives sales.

