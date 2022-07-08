Hard Coatings Market To Receive Overwhelming Hike In Revenues By 2031

Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider, anticipates the global hard coatings market to top US$ 1 Bn by 2031, expanding at nearly 7% CAGR, according to a recently published study on the landscape. Growth is likely to be nudged by extensive uptake across the medical devices & equipment manufacturing industry.

Historically, sales of hard coatings increased at a CAGR of over 6% from 2016 to 2020. In terms of revenue, the market grew from approximately US$ 600 Mn in 2016 to over US$ 750 Mn in 2020. While prospects remained sluggish across several industrial verticals amid the COVID-19 crisis, the food processing segment majorly sustained sales, given the increased demand for instant foodstuff during the lockdown period.

Future growth prospects are equally reliant on the ever-broadening food processing industry. With anticipated increase of around 70% in global food demand by 2050, the need for processed and hygienic food is multiplying. Hence, advanced processing solutions that deploy hard coatings is on the incline, with key manufacturers introducing innovative food coating product lines.

For instance, in June 2021, AgroFresh Solutions Inc. debuted edible plant-based coatings for fresh produce under its VitaFresh Botanicals brand.

A recent study by Fact.MR on the hard coatings market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering hard coatings.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the hard coatings market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing hard coatings, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Prominent hard coating manufacturers included in Fact.MR’s analysis include ASB Industries Inc., CemeCon AG, Dhake Industries Inc., DIARC-Technology Oy, Duralar Technologies, Exxene Corp, Gencoa Ltd., Hardcoatings Inc., and Ihi Hauzer Techno Coating B.V., among others.

In June 2021, Oerlikon Balzers, an OC Oerlikon subsidiary, signed a decade long contract with MTU Aero Engines to apply its erosion-resistant ERCoatnt coating on aerofoil components of next-generation GTF aero engines used in the Airbus A320 neo aircraft.

In October 2020, SDC Technologies Inc. acquired COTEC GmbH, a prominent manufacturer of high quality physical vapor deposition (PVD) and molecular layer deposition (MLD) materials for hydrophobic, oleophobic and anti-reflective coatings in the ophthalmic, precision optics, automotive and display markets.

Deposition Technique Hard Coatings Based on Physical Vapor Deposition Hard Coatings Based on Chemical Vapor Deposition

Material Boride Hard Coatings Nitride Hard Coatings Oxide Hard Coatings Carbide Hard Coatings Carbon-based Hard Coatings Multi-Component Hard Coatings



Hard Coatings Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Hard Coatings to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Hard Coatings to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Hard Coatings Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Hard Coatings Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Hard Coatings Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Hard Coatings Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on a: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Hard Coatings sales.

