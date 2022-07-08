Automotive Ceramics Market By type, functional automotive ceramics To Top US$ 1 Bn By 2031, Increasing At Over 5% CAGR

The global automotive ceramics market is expected to top US$ 2 Bn by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 5% across the decade, concludes a recently published research study by Fact.MR – a market research and competitive intelligence provider. A surging global automotive market and its allied industries are catalyzing demand for automotive ceramics.

High uptake in electronic component manufacturing majorly drove the market’s historical growth. From 2016 to 2020, a CAGR exceeding 4% was registered, growing from over US$ 1 Bn to reach nearly US$ 2 Bn, representing almost twofold growth. Recessionary impacts induced by COVID-19 temporarily stalled expansion, as compulsory lockdowns forced automotive manufacturers to cease production in the first half of the year.

Sales of automotive ceramics for electronics are especially likely to gather momentum amid the rising popularity of electric vehicles. With stricter emission norms being enforced, automotive companies are conforming to mandatory compliance requirements, prompting an increase in adoption of more sustainable alternatives.

For instance, in April 2021, the U.S. government announced a new emissions reduction target of 50-52% by 2030, while the UNEP calls for a 7.6% reduction target each year.

Automotive Ceramics Market- Scope of Report:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the automotive ceramics market offers a 10-year forecast for 2021 to 2031. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the growth of the market. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with offering automotive ceramics.

The study also provides the dynamics responsible for influencing the future status of the automotive ceramics market over the forecast period. A detailed assessment of value chain analysis, business execution, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report.

A list of prominent companies manufacturing automotive ceramics, along with their product portfolios, enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Competitive Landscape:

3M Company, CeramTec GmbH, CoorsTek Inc., Corning Inc., Dyson Technical Ceramics Ltd., Elan Technology, IBIDEN Co. Ltd., Kyocera Corporation, and McDanel Advanced Ceramic Technologies LLC are some key automotive ceramics manufacturers profiled in Fact.MR’s report.

Elan Technology, a prominent ceramics manufacturer, offers a broad range of advanced automotive ceramics for the production of vehicle sensors, valves, mechanical seals and bearings respectively. Its proprietary materials include 96% alumina ceramic and yttria (3%) stabilized zirconia.

Similarly, IBIDEN Co. Ltd. offers Substrate Holding Mats for automobiles. These are manufactured from high temperature resistant ceramic fibers, capable of holding catalyst substrates and particulate filters of exhausted gas in severe environments.

Key Segments Covered in Market Study:

Type Functional Automotive Ceramics Structural Automotive Ceramics

Material Alumina Oxide Automotive Ceramics Titanate Oxide Automotive Ceramics Zirconia Oxide Automotive Ceramics Other Material Automotive Ceramics

Application Automotive Ceramics for Engine Parts Automotive Ceramics for Exhaust Systems Automotive Ceramics for Electronics Automotive Ceramics for Other Applications



Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Automotive Ceramics Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Automotive Ceramics to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Automotive Ceramics to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Automotive Ceramics Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Automotive Ceramics Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Automotive Ceramics Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Automotive Ceramics Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on a: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Automotive Ceramics sales.

