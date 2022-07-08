Polybutene-1 Market Booming Worldwide Opportunity, Upcoming Trends and Transformation, Growth Forecast 2022-2032

The global polybutene-1 market is forecast to be valued at over US$ 411 Mn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 850 Mn, growing at a healthy CAGR of 7.5% from 2022-2032.

LyondellBasell

Mitsui Chemicals

Ylem Technology

Shandong Tengzhou Ruida ChemicalPolybut

By Product Type Homo Polybutene-1 Random Polybutene-1

By Process Technique Extrusion Grade Polybutene-1 Extrusion Blow Molding Grade Polybutene-1 Injection Molding Grade Polybutene-1

By Application Polybutene-1 for Packaging Material Cold Meat Cheese Smoked Salmon Powder Milk Rice Coffee Pads Others Polybutene-1 for Film Modification BOPP Cast PP Polybutene-1 for Polyolefin Modification Polybutene-1 for Piping / Plumbing Systems Hot and Cold Water Supply Systems District Heating Lines Pressurized Plastic Tanks Underfloor Heating Others Polybutene-1 for Electric Domestic Heaters Polybutene-1 for Hot Melt Adhesives



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

