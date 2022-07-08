Textile Coatings Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Analysis to 2032

The global market for textile coatings is anticipated to register steady growth, surging nearly 1.5x across the forecast period ranging from 2021-2031. According to the report, a valuation of US$ 3.4 Bn by 2021, ultimately reaching US$ 5 Bn by 2031. Demand for thermoplastic polyurethane coatings will account for 4/5th of total sales.

A specified study of the competitive landscape of the global Textile Coatings Market has allow, providing insights into the corporate profiles, financial position, recent developments, mergers and acquisitions, and therefore the SWOT analysis. This analysis report will provide a patent subject to reader’s concern regarding the overall market situation to further choose on this market project.

The report discusses in detail the various important aspects of the Textile Coatings market. The report has an intelligent insight on critical aspects that are essential to good growth in the Textile Coatings market. Some of these features include market size, growth, revenue, sales, demand, risks, threats, opportunities, economic forecast and history, and much more. The report is based on factual data assessed by our research analysts to give our clients a complete overview of the Textile Coatings market landscape and prepare a business canvas accordingly.

The Textile Coatings Market report profiles the successive companies, which includes: –

BASF SE

Clariant AG

Covestro AG

Du Pont

Huntsman International LLC

Omnova Solutions Inc.

Solvay SA

Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

Tanatex Chemicals B.V.

The Lubrizol Corporation

Fact.MR analysts are currently analyzing and coordinating their insights on the effect of COVID-19 across diverse industry verticals. These insights are quite promising for several businesses and ventures to cope up with this unprecedented downturn and take effective strategic decisions to expand and proliferate within a competitive business ecosystem.

Technology Dot Textile Coating Technology Full Surface Textile Coating Technology

Raw Material Thermoplastic Textile Coatings Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Textile Coatings Polyurethane (PU) Textile Coatings Acrylic Textile Coatings Other Thermoplastic Textile Coatings Polyolefins Nylon Thermoset Textile Coatings Styrene Butadiene Rubber (SBR) Textile Coatings Natural Rubber Textile Coatings Other Thermoset Textile Coatings Nitrile Rubber Butyl Rubber Other Textile Coatings Silicone Fluoropolymers

End Use Textile Coatings for Geotextiles Textile Coatings for Upholstery Fabric Textile Coatings for Industrial Clothing Textile Coatings for Sports & Leisure Textile Coatings for Medical Hygiene Products Textile Coatings for Other End Uses



Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East Africa

