Worldwide Demand For Vacuum Excavators Is Expect To Register Growth At A CAGR Of 8.5% Throughout 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Rising Demand from Construction & Mining Industry to Propel the Demand for Vacuum Excavators During 2021-2031

Fact.MR has released the vacuum excavator market analysis which reveals that global demand will have year-on-year (YoY) growth of 8.5% in 2021, to reach a market valuation of US$ 725 Mn. Hydro vacuum excavators are estimated to showcase positive growth of 9% and reach a market valuation of around US$ 400 Mn in 2021, whereas air vacuum excavators are estimated to experience volume sales of 3,010 units in 2021.

Prominent Key Players Of The Vacuum Excavators Market Survey Report:

  • Vermeer
  • Vactor Manufacturing
  • Ditch Witch
  • Badger Daylighting
  • SEWER EQUIPMENT

Main Segments Covered in Vacuum Excavator Industry Research

  • By Type

    • Hydro Vacuum Excavators
    • Air Vacuum Excavators

  • By Material Sucked

    • Liquid Suctioning Only
    • Dry Suctioning Only
    • Liquid and Dry Suctioning

  • By Mounting

    • Trailer-mounted Vacuum Excavators
    • Truck-mounted Vacuum Excavators

  • By Size

    •  Mini/Compact Vacuum Excavators
    •  Standard/ Full Size Vacuum Excavators
    •  Heavy Vacuum Excavators

  • Application

    • Vacuum Excavators for Construction
      • Residential & Commercial Construction
      • Infrastructure Construction*
      • Road Construction
    • Vacuum Excavators for Mining
    • Vacuum Excavators for Utility & Municipal

  • Tank Capacity

    • Up to 1,000 L Vacuum Excavators
    • 1,000 to 3,000 L Vacuum Excavators
    • 3,000 to 6,000 L Vacuum Excavators
    • 6,000 to 10,000 L Vacuum Excavators

  • Suction Capacity

    • 500 -1500 CFM  Vacuum Excavators
    • 1500- 3000 CFM Vacuum Excavators
    • 3000- 4500 CFM Vacuum Excavators
    • 4500-6000  CFM Vacuum Excavators
    • 6000-7000  CFM Vacuum Excavators

  • Engine Capacity

    • 20-60 Hp Vacuum Excavators
    • 60-100 Hp Vacuum Excavators
    • 100-140 Hp Vacuum Excavators
    • 140-180 Hp Vacuum Excavators
    • 180- 200 Hp Vacuum Excavators

