Worldwide Demand For Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Is Expect To Register Growth At A CAGR Of 8% Throughout 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Latest industry analysis on the recycled polyethylene terephthalate market by Fact.MR forecasts global production of R-PET to reach 1,700 KT by 2021-end. Around 1.6% decline in market value was observed in 2020, which is estimated to return to 2019 levels soon, with demand for clear recycled PET rising rapidly through 2031.

Overall, the market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8% and top a valuation of US$ 4.2 Bn by the end of 2031.

R-PET business study performed by Fact.MR delves into key insights such as current and speculative production capacity, capacity utilization rates of each producer, current and speculative pricing, price optimization strategy across the value chain, techno-economic analysis of R-PET production, and much more.

Prominent Key Players Of The Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Survey Report:

Clear Path Recycling LLC

DuFor

Evergreen Plastics, Inc.

Indorama Ventures

Libolon

Marglen Industries

Peninsula Plastics Recyling

Phoenix Technologies

PLACON Corporation

PolyQuest

Portage Plastics

UltrePET

UMA SCHREIBGERÄTE ULLMANN GMBH

Unifi

Verdeco Recycling, Inc.

Main Segments Covered in R-PET Industry Research

By Source Post-Consumer PET Post-Industrial PET

By Colour Clear R-PET Coloured R-PET

By Product Type R-PET Flakes R-PET Resins R-PET Fibers

By End Use Packaging Food & Beverages Pharma Products Personal Care Products Others Non-packaging Sportswear Shoes Home Textiles Industrial Textiles Strapping Others



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market report provide to the readers?

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate.

The report covers following Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate

Latest industry Analysis on Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate major players

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market report include:

How the market for Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate?

Why the consumption of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

