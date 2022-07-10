Worldwide Demand For Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Is Expect To Register Growth At A CAGR Of 8% Throughout 2031| Fact.MR Forecasts

Rising Demand for R-PET Bottles and Containers to Propel the R-PET Market Growth during 2021-2031

Latest industry analysis on the recycled polyethylene terephthalate market by Fact.MR forecasts global production of R-PET to reach 1,700 KT by 2021-end. Around 1.6% decline in market value was observed in 2020, which is estimated to return to 2019 levels soon, with demand for clear recycled PET rising rapidly through 2031.

Overall, the market is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 8% and top a valuation of US$ 4.2 Bn by the end of 2031.

R-PET business study performed by Fact.MR delves into key insights such as current and speculative production capacity, capacity utilization rates of each producer, current and speculative pricing, price optimization strategy across the value chain, techno-economic analysis of R-PET production, and much more.

Prominent Key Players Of The Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Survey Report:

  • Clear Path Recycling LLC
  • DuFor
  • Evergreen Plastics, Inc.
  • Indorama Ventures
  • Libolon
  • Marglen Industries
  • Peninsula Plastics Recyling
  • Phoenix Technologies
  • PLACON Corporation
  • PolyQuest
  • Portage Plastics
  • UltrePET
  • UMA SCHREIBGERÄTE ULLMANN GMBH
  • Unifi
  • Verdeco Recycling, Inc.

Main Segments Covered in R-PET Industry Research

  • By Source

    • Post-Consumer PET
    • Post-Industrial PET

  • By Colour

    • Clear R-PET
    • Coloured R-PET

  • By Product Type

    • R-PET Flakes
    • R-PET Resins
    • R-PET Fibers

  • By End Use

    • Packaging
      • Food & Beverages
      • Pharma Products
      • Personal Care Products
      • Others
    • Non-packaging
      • Sportswear
      • Shoes
      • Home Textiles
      • Industrial Textiles
      • Strapping
      • Others

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market report provide to the readers?

  • Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate.

The report covers following Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate
  • Latest industry Analysis on Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate major players
  • Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate Market report include:

  • How the market for Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate?
  • Why the consumption of Recycled Polyethylene Terephthalate highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

