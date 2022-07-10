Rising Trend of IoT Technology to Drive the AR in Education Market Growth During 2021-2031

Posted on 2022-07-10 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-08 — /EPR Network/ —

Rising Trend of IoT Technology to Drive the AR in Education Market Growth During 2021-2031

As per latest industry analysis published by Fact.MR, the global market for AR in education reached around US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020, and is slated to accelerate at a colossal CAGR of 80% to top US$ 85 Bn by 2031. Demand for AR in K12 is set to increase at a CAGR of 75% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.For More Insights Into The Market, Request a Sample Of This Report:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6955

Prominent Key Players Of The Augmented Reality Market Survey Report:

  • Aug That
  • Blippar
  • Chromville
  • Curiscope Ltd.
  • DAQRI
  • EON Reality, Inc.
  • GAMOOZ Interactive Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
  • Google LLC
  • InGage Technologies
  • Magic Leap, Inc.
  • Meta Company
  • Popar
  • QuiverVision Limited

Key Segments Covered in AR in Education Industry Research

  • Product

    • Use of AR Solutions in Education
    • Use of AR Hardware in Education
    • Use of AR Content Management in Education
    • Use of AR Gaming in Education
    • Use of AR Video Games in Education

  • Application

    • AR in K-12
    • AR in Primary and Secondary Education
    • AR in Higher education

Need More Information On Our Reporting Methodology? Click here:-

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6955

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Augmented Reality Market report provide to the readers?

  • Augmented Reality fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Augmented Reality player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Augmented Reality in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Augmented Reality.

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6955

The report covers following Augmented Reality Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Augmented Reality market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Augmented Reality
  • Latest industry Analysis on Augmented Reality Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Augmented Reality Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Augmented Reality demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Augmented Reality major players
  • Augmented Reality Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Augmented Reality demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Augmented Reality Market report include:

  • How the market for Augmented Reality has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Augmented Reality on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Augmented Reality?
  • Why the consumption of Augmented Reality highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

For More Insights Of Fact.MR Trending Report:-

https://www.factmr.com/report/digital-transformation-market

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed . Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

21st floor , 136 Sejong-daero,
Seoul,100-768
South Korea
Phone: +1 (628) 251-1583
Email: sales@factmr.com

Blog URL:https://blog.factmr.com/

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution