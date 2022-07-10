Rising Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders & Application in Sports Medicine to Spur the Demand for Arthroscopy Products During 2021-2031

Rising Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders & Application in Sports Medicine to Spur the Demand for Arthroscopy Products During 2021-2031

According to the arthroscopy products market insights detailed by Fact.MR, the global market was valued at over US$ 6.2 Bn in 2020, and is projected to expand 1.9X over the decade to be valued at US$ 11.7 Bn by 2031. Stryker Corporation, Arthrex Inc., ConMed Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, and Karl Storz SE & Co. KG are identified as prominent manufacturers of arthroscopy products as the per industry analysis.

Prominent Key players of the Arthroscopy market survey report:

  • Arthrex Inc.
  • Conmed Corporation
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG
  • Olympus Corporation
  • Richard Wolf GmbH
  • Stryker Corporation
  • Smith & Nephew plc
  • Zimmer Biomet Holdings
  • Medtronic plc
  • Medtronic plc
  • B Braun Melsungen AG

Key Segments Covered in Arthroscopy Products Industry Survey

  • Product

    • Arthroscope and Visualization Systems
    • Arthroscopic Resection Systems
    • Arthroscopic Fluid Management Systems
    • Arthroscopic Implants
    • Arthroscopic RF Systems
    • Arthroscopic Drills and Fixation Systems
    • Other Arthroscopy Instruments & Accessories

  • Procedure

    • Shoulder Arthroscopy
    • Hip Arthroscopy
    • Knee Arthroscopy
    • Elbow, Wrist, Digits & Ankle Arthroscopy

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Arthroscopy Market report provide to the readers?

  • Arthroscopy fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Arthroscopy player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Arthroscopy in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Arthroscopy.

The report covers following Arthroscopy Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Arthroscopy market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Arthroscopy
  • Latest industry Analysis on Arthroscopy Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Arthroscopy Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Arthroscopy demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Arthroscopy major players
  • Arthroscopy Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Arthroscopy demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Arthroscopy Market report include:

  • How the market for Arthroscopy has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Arthroscopy on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Arthroscopy?
  • Why the consumption of Arthroscopy highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

