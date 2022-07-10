Global Sales Of Wet Wipes Is Anticipate To Register A Positive CAGR Of 5.6% By 2032|Fact.MR Study

Wet Wipes Market Analysis by Product Type (Cosmetic Wipes, Baby Wipes, Intimate Wipes, Household Wipes), by Technology (Airlaid, Spunlace, Wetlaid), by Sales Channel & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

The wet wipes market is estimated at US$ 4.4 Bn in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 7.6 Bn by 2032, at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2022 to 2032.

Wet wipes also known as wet towels are pieces of moist fabrics that come folded in packs and are used for cleaning and disinfecting purposes. Rising hygiene concerns and consumer willingness to spend on hygiene products to limit the spread of the virus is expected to push the demand for consumer wet wipes.

Prominent Key Players Of The Wet Wipes Market Survey Report:

  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Kimberly-Clark
  • Unicharm
  • Hengan
  • Burt’s Bees
  • Farlin Infant Product Corporation
  • TLC International
  • Nice-Pak Products Inc.
  • Excelcare Products.

Global Wet Wipes Market by Category

  • By Product Type, Global Wet Wipes Market is segmented as:

    • Cosmetic Wipes
    • Baby Wipes
    • Intimate Wipes
    • Household Wipes

  •  By Technology, Global Wet Wipes Market is segmented as:

    • Airlaid
    • Spunlace
    • Wetlaid

  •  By Sales Channel, Global Wet Wipes is segmented as:

    • Modern Trade
    • Departmental Stores
    • Drug Stores
    • Convenience Store
    • Online Stores
    • Other Sales Channel

Express Press Release Distribution