Worldwide Demand For Self-service Kiosk Is Project To Expand At A CAGR Of Around 11% Over The Next Ten Years| Fact.MR Forecasts

The self-service kiosk market is expected to garner a market value of US$ 28 Bn in 2022, anticipated to register a positive CAGR of 11% in the forecast period 2022-2032 and reach a value of US$ 79.5 Bn. As of 2021, the market was valued at over US$ 26 Bn.

Prominent Key Players Of The Self-service Kiosk Market Survey Report:

Advanced Kiosks

Aila Technologies, Inc.

ZEBRA Technologies Corporation

Embross

IER, Kiosk Information Systems

Meridian Kiosks

NCR Corporation

REDYREF

Source Technologies

Key Market Segments in Self-Service Kiosk Industry Research

Product Food Self-service Kiosks Beverage Self-service Kiosks Retail Self-service Kiosks Parking Self-service Kiosks Electric Vehicle Charging Self-service Kiosks Patient Interactive Self-service Kiosks Information Self-service Kiosks Employment Self-service Kiosks Check-in Self-service Kiosks Automated Teller Machines



Payment Method Cash Payment Self-service Kiosks Non-cash Payment Self-service Kiosks



End User Self-service Kiosks for Banking & Financial Services Self-service Kiosks for Healthcare Self-service Kiosks for Retail Self-service Kiosks for Hospitality Self-service Kiosks for Transportation



