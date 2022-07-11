Lucintel Forecasts Liquid Biopsy Market to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the liquid biopsy market is projected to reach an estimated $10.4 billion by 2027 from $4.0 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 17% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing prevalence of cancer, preference for non-invasive procedures, and increasing need of early detection of high precision diseases in real time.

Browse 163 figures / charts and 129 tables in this 264-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in liquid biopsy market by product (assay kits, instruments, and services), circulating biomarker (circulating tumor cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), extracellular vesicles (EVs), and other biomarkers), application (oncology and non-cancer liquid biopsies), clinical application (early cancer screening, therapy selection, treatment monitoring, and recurrence monitoring), end use (reference laboratories, hospitals and physician laboratories, academic and research centers, and other end uses), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Circulating Tumor DNA (CtDNA) market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on circulating biomarker, the liquid biopsy market is segmented into circulating tumor cells (CTCs), circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA), cell-free DNA (cfDNA), extracellular vesicles (EVs), and other biomarkers. Lucintel forecasts that the circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) market is expected to remain the largest segment and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing use of ctDNA biomarkers in next-generation sequencing (NGS) technologies for detecting diseases in real time and in early stage.

“Within the automotive suspension market, the therapy selection segment is expected to remain the largest clinical application”

Based on clinical application, the therapy selection segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its offerings of various benefits, such as non-invasiveness, access to tumor heterogeneity, real-time treatment monitoring, and recurrence detection in advance of significant tumor formation or metastasis.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the liquid biopsy market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to largest region and is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to rising non-invasive treatment, a rising incidence of cancer, and improving healthcare infrastructure.

Major players of liquid biopsy market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Guardant, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Qaigen, MDxHealth, Myriad Genetics, Biocept, Roche, Illumina, and Thermofisher are among the major liquid biopsy providers.

