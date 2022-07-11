Lucintel Forecasts North American Spray Foam Insulation Market to Reach $1.4 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the North American spray foam insulation market is projected to reach an estimated $1.4 billion by 2027 from $0.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing building and construction activities, stringent government regulations for energy efficiency, and increasing demand for green building insulation.

Browse 36 figures / charts and 25 tables in this 90-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in North American spray foam insulation market by application (wall insulation, roof insulation, concrete rehabilitation, and others), product type (closed cell and open cell), end use (residential, commercial, and others ), and countries (United States of America, Canada, and Mexico).

“Wall insulation market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the North American spray foam insulation market is segmented into wall insulation, roof insulation, concrete rehabilitation, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the wall insulation market is expected to remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to better acoustic and moisture resistant properties of spray foam insulation.

Based on end use, the residential segment is expected to witness the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to increasing use of green technologies that are incorporated into residential constructions to reduce energy consumption.

Major players of North American spray foam insulation market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. BASF SE, FFL Partners LLC, Carlisle Companies Inc., and Huntsman Corporation are among the major North American spray foam insulation providers.

