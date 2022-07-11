Lucintel Forecasts Polypropylene Compound Market to Reach $18.6 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the polypropylene compound market is projected to reach an estimated $18.6 billion by 2027 from $12.5 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2022 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by growth in the end uses due to its various properties like lightweight, chemical resistance, resistance to abrasion, and thermally bondable etc.

Browse 136 figures / charts and 110 tables in this 187-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in polypropylene compounds market by polymer type (metallocene and others), application (staple fiber and continuous yarn), process (melt blown, spun-bond, filament extrusion and others), end use (hygiene and mask, filtration, medical/surgical, consumer goods, industrial and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link – https://www.lucintel.com/polypropylene-compound-market.aspx

“Continuous yarn market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the polypropylene compound market is segmented into staple fiber and continuous yarn. Lucintel forecasts that the continuous yarn market is expected to remain the largest segment due to its various properties like excellent uniformity and strength.

“Within the polypropylene compound market, the hygiene and mask segment is expected to remain the largest end use”

Based on end use, the hygiene and mask segment is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period due to its better insulating and lower thermal conductivity properties, and increase use of its in making various hygiene products as a precautionary measure of corona virus.

“Asia Pacific will dominate the polypropylene compound market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region over the forecast period and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to growing industrial activities in the countries like China and India.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/polypropylene-compound-market.aspx

Major players of polypropylene compounds market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. Belgian Fiber, International Fiber Group, SABIC, Borealis, Sinopec, and Sika AG are among the major polypropylene compounds providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/polypropylene-compound-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com