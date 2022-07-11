Lucintel Forecasts Spray Foam Insulation Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2027

According to the recent study the spray foam insulation market is projected to reach an estimated $2.7 billion by 2027 from $1.9 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2021 to 2027. Growth in this market is primarily driven by stringent government regulation towards the reduction of greenhouse gas emission and to increase energy efficiency in homes and buildings.

Browse 157 figures / charts and 132 tables in this 240-page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in spray foam insulation market by product type (closed cell and open cell), end use industry (residential, commercial, and others), application (wall insulation, roof insulation, concrete rehabilitation, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

“Wall insulation market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on application, the spray foam insulation market is segmented into wall insulation, roof insulation, concrete rehabilitation, and others. Lucintel forecasts that the wall insulation market is expected to remain the largest segment and it will witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by increasing demand for energy-efficient insulation for home and building structures.

"Within the spray foam insulation market, the residential segment is expected to remain the largest end use industry"

Based on end use industry, the residential segment is expected to witness the largest end use industry and witness the highest growth in the forecast period due to growth in potential homeowners who are looking for eco-friendly and energy efficient insulation for their homes and buildings.

“North America will dominate the spray foam insulation market in near future”

North America is expected to largest region and witness the highest growth over the forecast period, supported by increasing residential construction and government regulations for energy efficiency.

Major players of spray foam insulation market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. BASF SE, FFL PArtners LLC, Carlisle Companies Inc., Huntsman Corporation, and Saint-Gobain are among the major spray foam insulation providers.

