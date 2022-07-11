Expanding Global Healthcare Industry Fueling Growth Prospects for Hard Coating Suppliers – Fact.MR Study

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-11 — /EPR Network/ —

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Hard Coatings to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Hard Coatings. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Hard Coatings Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Hard Coatings market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Hard Coatings

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Hard Coatings, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Hard Coatings Market.



Key Segments Covered in Market Study

Deposition Technique Hard Coatings Based on Physical Vapor Deposition Hard Coatings Based on Chemical Vapor Deposition

Material Boride Hard Coatings Nitride Hard Coatings Oxide Hard Coatings Carbide Hard Coatings Carbon-based Hard Coatings Multi-Component Hard Coatings



Key Takeaways from Market Study

By deposition technique, hard coatings based on physical vapor deposition to experience nearly 5% CAGR

Oxide hard coating sales to expand highest by material, expanding at a CAGR close to 8% by 2031

Sales of boride hard coatings to be valued at above US$ 450 Mn by 2031-end

Hard coatings made from nitrides to expand robustly, surging at nearly 7% CAGR

High uptake in medical device manufacturing bolstering U.S. growth prospects, reaching over US$ 200 Mn in 2020

China to deploy hard coatings extensively in architectural coatings, topping US$ 250 Mn by 2031

Japan and Canada are other noteworthy markets, expanding at CAGRs of around 4% and 6%, respectively

“Rising demand for robust and long-lasting equipment across key industries is primarily driving sales of hard coatings, especially across verticals such as healthcare and food processing,” remarks a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent hard coating manufacturers included in Fact.MR’s analysis include ASB Industries Inc., CemeCon AG, Dhake Industries Inc., DIARC-Technology Oy, Duralar Technologies, Exxene Corp, Gencoa Ltd., Hardcoatings Inc., and Ihi Hauzer Techno Coating B.V., among others.

In June 2021, Oerlikon Balzers, an OC Oerlikon subsidiary, signed a decade long contract with MTU Aero Engines to apply its erosion-resistant ERCoatnt coating on aerofoil components of next-generation GTF aero engines used in the Airbus A320 neo aircraft.

In October 2020, SDC Technologies Inc. acquired COTEC GmbH, a prominent manufacturer of high quality physical vapor deposition (PVD) and molecular layer deposition (MLD) materials for hydrophobic, oleophobic and anti-reflective coatings in the ophthalmic, precision optics, automotive and display markets.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Hard Coatings Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Hard Coatings market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Hard Coatings market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Hard Coatings Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Hard Coatings Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Hard Coatings Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Hard Coatings Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Hard Coatings: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Hard Coatings sales.

More Valuable Insights on Hard Coatings Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Hard Coatings, Sales and Demand of Hard Coatings, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

