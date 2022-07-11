What is be the Size (Volume and Value) of Material Handling Equipment Market in 2028?

San Francisco, California , USA, July 11, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Material Handling Equipment Industry Overview

The global material handling equipment market size is expected to reach USD 44.5 billion by 2028, according to a study report by Grand View Research Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2021 to 2028. Rapid industrialization and increased demand for automation in material handling equipment will drive market growth over the forecast period. Further, an upsurge in e-commerce growth worldwide will also act as a catalyst for future market growth. However, the lack of a skilled workforce to operate automated system functions may limit adoption to a certain extent.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced several companies to operate with a limited workforce. Therefore, the demand for automated systems/equipment witnessed an uptick in 2020, a trend expected to continue over the next few years. Although the overall product demand witnessed a decline, the pandemic offered avenues for vendors to focus on encouraging the adoption of automated/robot-operated material handling systems. The year 2020 also witnessed an increased demand for battery-powered trucks to meet the growing demand that stemmed from a surge in e-commerce growth.

Material Handling Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global material handling equipment market report based on product, end use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Storage and Handling Equipment, Automated Storage and Retrieval System, Industrial Trucks, Bulk Material Handling Equipment, and Others.

The industrial trucks segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2020 and is estimated to witness steady growth over the forecast period. These trucks are a preferred choice due to their wide area of application in an industrial setting.

The automated storage and retrieval system segment accounted for a significant revenue share of 28.2% in 2020. This growth is attributed to warehouses enforcing social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These systems were preferred during the period as they promoted efficiency and aligned with the social distancing norms.

Over the forecast period, investments in automated equipment will increase, creating lucrative opportunities in the market for material handling equipment. The automated storage-retrieval systems segment is estimated to register a CAGR exceeding 8.0% from 2021 to 2028, slightly higher than the global average.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Food & Beverages, Chemical, Semiconductor & Electronics, E-commerce, Aviation, Pharmaceutical, and Others.

The e-commerce sector dominated the market for material handling equipment and accounted for the largest revenue share of 23.2% in 2020. A sudden demand for distribution as well as delivery of essential goods including grocery items amidst the lockdown restrictions favored market growth.

The automotive segment accounted for a significant revenue share in the market for material handling equipment in 2020. The segment is anticipated to account for more than USD 5.0 billion by 2028. AGVs or automated guided vehicles are a preferred choice among auto vendors ascribed to the autonomy they offer while handling daily operations.

Material Handling Equipment Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

The market for material handling equipment is highly consolidated and characterized by intense competition. As a part of a key growth strategy, vendors aim at adopting organic and inorganic approaches to sustain competition.

Some of the prominent players in the material handling equipment market include:

BEUMER Group

Daifuku Co., Ltd.

Honeywell International Inc.

Kion Group AG

Mecalux, S.A

Murata Machinery Ltd.

SSI Schaefer AG

Swisslog Holding AG

Toyota Material Handling Group

Vanderlande Industries B.V

