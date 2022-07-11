Computer Numerical Control Machines Market Key Players, Growth Rate Analysis and Forecast Report till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, July 11, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Computer Numerical Control Machines Industry Overview

The global computer numerical control machines market size is projected to reach USD 132.93 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 10.2% from 2022 to 2030, according to a new study by Grand View Research, Inc. The market demand is expected to reach over 2,800 thousand units by 2030. The growth can be ascribed to an increase in the need for automated and high-precision computer numerical control (CNC) machines, which is anticipated to drive market growth over the forecast period. Growing preference from conventional three-axis machines to 4-axis and 5-axis machines are also expected to bode well for the market growth over the next few years.

Shortage of skilled expertise and increasing labor costs in developed economies, particularly in Europe and the U.S., have been primary concerns for the OEMs. Therefore, the need for automated machines in metalworking and other general manufacturing industries is likely to create the demand for automated CNC machines over the forecast period.

Computer Numerical Control Machines Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global computer numerical control machines market report based on type, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into Lathe Machines, Milling Machines, Laser Machines, Grinding Machines, Welding Machines, Winding Machines, and Others.

The CNC laser machines demand is expected to surpass over 650 thousand units by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.0% over the forecast period. The increasing demand for CNC laser cutting machines by semiconductor manufacturing companies to address ongoing semiconductor shortages across the industries is expected to drive the segment growth over the forecast period. Additionally, the rising popularity of CNC fiber laser cutting machines in kitchenware .

. The CNC lathe machines segment accounted for USD 16.11 billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR exceeding 10% over the forecast period. Growing demand for CNC lathe machines from the automotive sector to manufacturer customized parts such as cylinder heads, starter motors, gearboxes, and other prototyping applications are expected to drive market growth over the next mid-term.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Construction Equipment, Power & Energy, Industrial, and Others.

The industrial segment accounted for more than one-fourth of the market share in 2021 and is projected to reach over 30 billion by 2030. The industrial segment is inclusive of general manufacturing industries that include packaging, electronics, medical, and other general industries.

The demand for customized automotive components such as crankshafts, cylinder heads, motor pumps is expected to further support the market growth. In light of these factors, the need for CNC machines in the automotive segment is expected to reach over USD 25 billion in 2030.

Computer Numerical Control Machines Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The incumbents such as Fanuc Corporation, DMG Mori Co. Ltd, and Okama are investing aggressively in R&D efforts to introduce new, innovative, high-precision machine tools and enter into different application segments as part of the efforts to retain the existing customers while attracting new ones. Fluctuating raw materials prices and supply chain disruption are some of the short-term challenges experienced by OEMs. Moreover, these fluctuations increase the operational costs for manufacturers relying on a limited number of suppliers and force them to price their products at prices exceeding those quoted by their competitors, thereby putting them at a competitive disadvantage.

Some of the prominent players operating in the global computer numerical control machines market are:

Dalian Machine Tool Group (DMTG) Corporation

Haas Automation, Inc.

Okuma Corporation

Fanuc Corporation

Datron AG

Amada Co., Ltd.

Amera Seiki

DMG Mori

Shenyang Machine Tool Co., Ltd. (SMTCL)

Hurco Companies, Inc.

Yamazaki Mazak Corporation

