Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Product Segments and Growth outlook Report By 2028

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Industry Overview

The global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market size is expected to reach USD 8.39 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The rising prevalence of coronavirus coupled with the increasing R&D spending is expected to boost the product demand over the forecast period.

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market on the basis of component type, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Component Type Insights, the market is segmented into UV Lamps, Ballasts/Controller Units, Quartz Sleeves, Reactor Chambers and Others.

The UV lamps segment led the market in 2020 with a revenue share of 36.4%. Low-pressure bulbs are mostly used in applications where the flow rates are low and exposure times can be longer.

Reactor chambers are estimated to witness a steady CAGR of 11.4% from 2020 to 2028. Reactor chambers are usually made of stainless steel on account of high fire, heat, and corrosion resistance. These reactors are easy to install, head losses lower than 0.5 meters, and provide high flow capacity despite their smaller dimensions.

Quartz sleeves are expected to last up to 8 years and are generally replaced after five years, according to the U.S. EPA wastewater technology fact sheet. Quartz sleeve fouling is usually caused because of the formation of algae, magnesium, and calcium ions, and the iron layer formed due to low maintenance of the equipment.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Water & Wastewater Treatment, Air Treatment and Others.

The others segment led the market and accounted for 41.7% of the global revenue share in 2020. Exposing the specific UV dose to the food packaging products, such as containers, boxes, lids, and foils helps decontaminate the surface of these products, thereby preventing the contact of microbes with the food products.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Municipal, Residential, Commercial and Industrial.

The municipal segment led the global UV disinfection equipment market in 2020 with a revenue share of 44.9% on account of the increased penetration of the technology in water & wastewater treatment plants in developed countries.

In recent years, in developing economies, industrial activities and urbanization have led to environmental deterioration because of untreated or inadequately treated industrial wastewater effluents.

Ultraviolet Disinfection Equipment Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Major manufacturers are increasing their focus on product innovations and technological advancements owing to the rising demand for devices equipped with UV technology amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Some prominent players in the global ultraviolet disinfection equipment market include

Xylem

Trojan Technologies

Halma PLC

Calgon Carbon Corp.

Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp.

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Advanced UV, Inc.

American Ultraviolet

Atlantium Technologies Ltd.

Hönle AG

Lumalier Corp.

Xenex

ENAQUA

I.T.A. Srl

Hitech Ultraviolet Pvt. Ltd.

