Global Mechanical Power Transmission Market Is Valued At Around US$ 65.25 Billion In 2022

Introduction

Mechanical power transmission is the most essential movement at work stations as it ensures execution of energy at the outlet as it transfers energy from the energy generation point. Mechanical power transmission is needed in industries that manufacture products in order to execute the process smoothly.

Mechanical power transmissions can change energy. For example: It can change rotational energy to linear energy or vice versa. It also has the ability to change direction and torque.

Key Developments in Mechanical Transmission Market

AmTech International has a variety of custom-made gears for mechanical power transmission. The gear range includes spur gears, bevel gears, worm gears; these gears are designed according to specifications given by the customers. The company uses high-quality materials like iron, stainless steel, bronze and carbon steel.

The task at hand for manufacturers of mechanical power transmission elements is to produce high-quality equipment that needs less maintenance and would consume less energy. Plus, the number of equipment used in mechanical power transmission is more. Thus, assembling all the elements is a task too. But, with companies rolling out custom-made elements, the market is expected to observe a boost.

With prominent mechanical power transmission product manufacturers such as SKF offering advanced and comprehensive range of solutions, the industry has seen a remarkable rise in recent years. Most stakeholders in the mechanical power transmission market are offering specific but limited product ranges, by better understanding of interrelation between industrial processes and machine components.

As design variables in mechanical power transmission products, such as diameters of bearings and gears, are associated with certain confinements, design strategies are being developed for an optimal integrated design of mechanical power transmission system. These new designs of mechanical power transmission systems include confinements of every part, with a view to meet an overall optimum for these systems.

Market Segmentation

Globally, the mechanical power transmission market can be segmented on the basis of product type and end-use industry

Based on the product type, the global mechanical power transmission market can be segmented into

Belt Drives

V-Belt Drives

Synchronous Belt Drives

Chain Drives

Couplings

Clutches

Others

Based on the end-use industry, the global mechanical power transmission market can be segmented into

Automotive

Construction

Food & Beverages

Metals & Mining

Others

Based on the sales channel, the global mechanical power transmission market can be segmented into

OEM

Aftermarket

Competitive Landscape

Examples of some of the market participants involved in the global Mechanical Power Transmission market include ABB, Altra Industrial Motion, Regal Beloit Corporation, TSUBAKIMOTO CHAIN CO., Renold, Rexnord Corporation, HangZhou DongHua Chain Group Co., Ltd., Gates Corporation, AB SKF, The Timken Company, OPTIBELT GROUP, ContiTech AG, ELECTROMATE INC., Weasler Engineering, BK Power Systems and others.

Globally, the mechanical power transmission market is very fragmented owing to the presence of large number of regional as well as global players across the globe. Prominent manufacturers of the mechanical power transmission products are found to be involved in the product innovation and development in order to gain the significant share and enhance the presence in the global market.

