Protein Purification And Isolation Market Size Worth $19.1 Billion By 2030

Protein Purification And Isolation Industry Overview

The global protein purification and isolation market size is expected to reach USD 19.1 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2022 to 2030. Technological advancements and investments for the development of structure-based drugs by both private and public research organizations are driving the demand for protein purification and isolation products.

Protein Purification And Isolation Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global protein purification and isolation market based on product, technology, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into Instruments and Consumables.

Consumables captured the largest revenue share of over 60.0% in 2021. Columns, reagents, kits, resins, and magnetic beads are the most commonly used consumables.

are the most commonly used consumables. The growth of the reagents segment can be attributed to the high usage and a rise in the commercialization of advanced resins. Reagents also help remove ambiguity and ensure precise results. The instruments segment is likely to witness steady growth over the forecast period due to the development of accurate, sensitive, and portable instruments.

Based on the Technology Insights, the market is segmented into Ultrafiltration, Precipitation, Chromatography, Electrophoresis, Western blotting and Others.

Chromatography held the largest revenue share of over 25.0% in 2021 and is projected to witness significant growth through the forecast period. Chromatography is one of the most accurate and sensitive techniques for the isolation and purification of proteins when compared to its counterparts. Various companies are hence focusing on commercializing new products based on this technology in order to expand their product portfolio.

For instance, in 2018, Bio-Rad commercialized ChromLab Software, a novel software for the purification of proteins using NGC chromatography systems. The availability of various types of chromatography techniques makes them suitable for a range of applications, further driving the segment.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Drug Screening, Biomarker Discovery, Protein-protein Interaction Studies and Diagnostics.

Protein-protein interaction studies grabbed the largest revenue share of over 30.0% in 2021 and are projected to witness substantial growth over the forecast period. High adoption of these techniques for deriving highly purified proteins and an increasing number of studies based on structural protein is contributing to the segment growth.

The drug screening segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate over the forecast period. It is extensively used for discovering innovative drugs with different applications. Drug screening comprises the development of drugs with higher efficacy than conventional drugs as well as fewer side effects. Moreover, increasing R&D investments by manufacturers for the screening of novel drugs through structure-based studies and protein-protein interaction are projected to drive the segment.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Academic and Research Institutes, Hospitals, Pharmaceutical and Biotechnological Companies and CROs.

Academic and research institutes accounted for the largest revenue share of over 35.0% in 2021. Growing research initiatives in academic institutes for structural and functional proteomics, detailed kinetic analysis, and protein-protein interaction are contributing to the demand for protein purification and isolation solutions.

The CROs segment is estimated to witness significant growth over the forecast period owing to the rise in the number of preclinical trials outsourced by drug development companies and significant R&D investments associated with it. These organizations conduct more precise R&D functions for the pharmaceutical industry, along with offering a range of services for clinical trial activities, further driving the segment over the forecast period.

Protein Purification And Isolation Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Market players are adopting various strategies such as product development, geographic expansion, mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations to increase their market share.

Some prominent players in the global protein purification and isolation market include:

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fischer Scientific, Inc.

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

Qiagen N.V.

Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Promega Corporation

Abcam

Norgen Biotek Corporation

