Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Detailed Analysis And Research Report to 2030

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Industry Overview

The global nuclear decommissioning services market size is expected to be valued at USD 9.42 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period. Global nuclear phase-out and rising support from government’s post-nuclear accidents are among the major factors expected to fuel market growth in upcoming years.

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global nuclear decommissioning services market based on the reactor type, strategy, and region:

Based on the Reactor Type Insights, the market is segmented into Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR), Boiling Water Reactor (BWR), Pressurized Heavy Water Reactor (PHWR), Gas Cooled Reactor (GCR) and Others.

Nuclear reactors can be categorized into two key types: water-cooled reactors and gas-cooled reactors. Water-cooled reactors include pressurized water reactors (PWR), pressurized heavy water reactors, and boiling water reactors. Pressurized water reactors held the maximum share in the global nuclear decommissioning services market in 2021.

PWRs are highly preferred by industry operators due to the factors such as a high level of stability and ease of operation. This segment is also projected to exhibit the strongest growth rate during the forecast period due to its widespread use and installation.

Based on the Strategy Insights, the market is segmented into Immediate Dismantling, Deferred Dismantling and Entombment.

Decommissioning of nuclear facilities can be done in various ways, including immediate dismantling, deferred dismantling or safe enclosure, and entombment. These methods have their own merits and demerits. However, with the rise in the global shutdown of nuclear reactors, especially in Europe, the immediate dismantling of reactors soon after the shutdown has dominated the market.

However, with the growing energy crisis across the globe, the key nations have realized the importance of nuclear power in their energy portfolio and are, therefore, extending the lifespan of the reactors. Deferred dismantling is thus expected to be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period due to reduced levels of radiation as compared to other methods.

The entombment strategy calls for the nuclear plant to be entombed forever. This is a much faster and more economical strategy in comparison to the other two. However, most industry operators have not yet accepted this strategy due to the environmental as well as other public concerns.

Nuclear Decommissioning Services Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

In June 2019, AECOM signed an alliance agreement with Japan-based Toshiba Corporation, a multinational conglomerate, to work on nuclear reactor decommissioning in Japan. It aims to offer decommissioning services for nuclear reactors and facilities of Japanese government organizations and commercial power utilities with this partnership.

Some of the prominent players in the global nuclear decommissioning services market include:

