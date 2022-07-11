Europe Wood Based Panel Market to Surpass USD 28.03 billion by 2025

Europe Wood Based Panel Industry Overview

The Europe wood based panel market is expected to reach USD 28.03 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Growing demand for lightweight, high strength, and sturdy materials for packaging applications is expected to propel growth.

Europe Wood Based Panel Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the Europe wood based panel market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Furniture, Construction and Packaging.

The demand for the wood based panel in Europe was dominated by the furniture segment, which accounted for 56.1% of the overall application demand. The increasing demand for wooden ethnic design furniture for living rooms and bedrooms in the region is expected to drive growth over the projected period.

The demand for cabinets for personal computers at home and the workplace is growing in Europe. Traditionally, wood has been a key material of choice in the European furniture industry and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period.

The wood products are bio-derived and recyclable, they are expected to witness significant growth in the packaging application over the forecast period. The demand for the product in packaging application is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Wood based panels offer high strength and impact resistance, which in turn makes them a preferred packaging material, especially for long-distance transports. The increasing demand for environmental-friendly packaging products to replace non-recyclable packaging materials is expected to have a positive impact on industry growth.

Based on the Product Insights, the market is segmented into MDF, HDF, Particleboard, OSB, Softboard, Hardboard and Plywood.

Softboard is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% from 2017 to 2025 owing to its multipurpose application scope across the end-use industries. The product is easy to handle and transport as it offers lightweight and low density. Increasing product penetration in the industry is likely to have a positive impact on industry growth over the projected period.

MDF offers consistent shape, strength, and size which is likely to drive the product demand in furniture manufacturing applications. However, it offers poor water resistance and is susceptible to humid atmospheric conditions, which is expected to hamper the industry growth in external applications over the forecast period.

HDF is majorly used in non-load-bearing interior applications. It finds application in manufacturing interior designs, cupboard backs, furniture components, shutters, doors, and packaging products. Various characteristics offered by the product, including high stability, easy processing, smooth surface, and increased density, are expected to have a positive impact on industry growth.

Particleboard has an ability to substitute its latter parts, such as plywood, owing to its lower cost. In addition, it is denser and more uniform as compared to traditional wood products and plywood, which is expected to have a positive impact on market growth over the forecast period.

Europe Wood Based Panel Regional Outlook

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

The industry is highly competitive, and dynamic. Investment, divestment, and regional expansion are expected to be the key strategies for industry players to strengthen their presence in the industry. Moreover, the companies launch various grades and designs of the panels to garner market share.

