Black Soldier Fly Market Size, share, Competitive Analysis, Regional Study and Growing Factor 2022

Some of the leading manufacturers and suppliers operating in the black soldier fly market include AgriProtein Holdings Ltd

EnviroFlight

LLC

Entomo Farms

Beta Hatch

Nutritional Technologies Group

Hexafly Biotech

Entobel

HiProMine S.A.

Protenga

Mutatec

nextProtein

Key Segments

By Product Type,

Protein Meal

Frass

Whole Dried Larvae

Larvae Oil

Others (Live, Larvae, Cocoon, & Pupa)

By Application,

Animal Feed

Pet Food

Agriculture

Others

By Region

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Western Europe EU5 Nordics Benelux

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



