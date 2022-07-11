Sales of Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Market To Record Exponential Growth During   2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

As per Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global oncology molecular diagnostic market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 11% over the forecast period (2021–2031).

Oncology molecular diagnosis is a method used to identify cancer at the molecular level using proteins, DNA, and RNA, in a tissue or fluid. Various tools are used to detect specific sequences of DNA or RNA that may be associated with the disease, such as single nucleotide polymorphism (SNP), deletions, rearrangements, and insertions.

Factors such as increase in prevalence of various types of cancers, rise in awareness and acceptance of personalized medicines, and growth in biomarker identification are driving market growth.

For critical insights on this market, request for More Info – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6864

Key Segments Covered in Oncology Molecular Diagnostic Industry Research

By Product Oncology Molecular Diagnostic Reagents & Kits Oncology Molecular Diagnostic Instruments Oncology Molecular Diagnostic Tabletop Instruments Oncology Molecular Diagnostic Portable & PoC Instruments Oncology Molecular Diagnostic Services & Software

By Technology Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) in Oncology Molecular Diagnostics Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) for Oncology Molecular Diagnostics DNA Sequencing & Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) for Oncology Molecular Diagnostics In Situ Hybridization (ISH) Technology for Oncology Molecular Diagnostics DNA Chips and Microarrays for Oncology Molecular Diagnostics

By End User Oncology Molecular Diagnostic Used in Diagnostic Laboratories Oncology Molecular Diagnostic Used in Hospitals & Clinics



Request more information about Report Methodology – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6864

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global oncology molecular diagnostic market is expected to grow 2.3X in value by 2031.

Demand for reagents & kits to expand at a CAGR of 12.8% over next ten years.

Market in China anticipated to reach a valuation of US$ 670 Mn by 2031.

Markets in Japan and Canada forecasted to grow 8% and 9%, respectively.

Demand for PCR diagnostic technology to dominate the market over next ten years.

Winning Strategy

The market is highly fragmented with the presence of several global and international market players. Key players are adopting different growth strategies to enhance their market presence, such as partnerships, agreements, collaborations, new product launches, geographical expansions, mergers, and acquisitions.

Some of the key players are Agilent Technologies Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Bayer AG, BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Cepheid Inc. (Danaher Corporation), F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Hologic Inc., Qiagen N.V., Siemens Healthcare, and Sysmex Corporation.

For in-depth competitive analysis, Buy Now – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6864

Competitive Landscape

Top service providers of oncology molecular diagnostics, in an attempt to gain stability, are adopting strategies such as specialized product development. Leading market players in oncology molecular diagnostics are also entering into collaborations with top oncology molecular diagnostic instrument brands, for development of companion diagnostic pertaining to cancer.

Some of the key developments are:

In September 2015; Roche launched the Cobas EGFR Mutation Test v2, which is used for diagnosis of Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), which is expected to drive the growth of this market.

Qiagen and Lilly announced their plans to co-develop companion diagnostics for targeting common cancer biomarkers.

In February 2019, ICON plc, a US-based biotechnology company, acquired MolecularMD for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition enhances ICON’s laboratory offering in molecular diagnostic testing and brings to ICON expanded testing platforms, including next-generation sequencing, and immunohistochemistry (IHC).

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the oncology molecular diagnostic market, presenting historical market data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for the period of 2021-2031.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of product (reagents & kits and services & software) technology (polymerase chain reaction, isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology, DNA sequencing & next-generation sequencing, in situ hybridization and DNA microarrays) end user (diagnostic laboratories and hospitals & clinics) across major regions of the world (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and the Middle East & Africa).

For More Insight- https://www.factmr.com/article/124/latest-trends-in-the-healthcare-industry-how-has-it-transformed-businesses

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com