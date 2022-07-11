COVID-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market To Register A Robust Growth Rate During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

As per Fact.MR – market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global COVID-19 saliva-based detection kits market was valued at US$ 1.4 Bn in 2020, with demand expected to decline at a CAGR of -2.8% over the forecast period (2021-2031). COVID-19 is a severe and infectious disease, with diagnosis at the initial stage playing a significant role in stopping the further increase of cases. At present, the old method of sampling, i.e., nasopharyngeal swab is majorly used for testing. However, the emerging technique of saliva-based testing is a promising alternative for COVID-19 diagnosis.

Key Segments Covered in COVID-19 Saliva-based Detection Kits Industry Research

By Product Rapid Test Kits PCR-based Kits

By Technology Direct Sample to PCR RT-qPCR Lateral Flow Assays

By Application COVID-19 Research COVID-19 Diagnostics

By End User Diagnostic Laboratories Hospitals & Clinics Academic and Research Institutes Biopharma Companies Long Term Care Facilities Home Care Settings Other



Key Companies Profiled

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

Qiagen

Hologic

Takara Bio Inc

Arcis Biotechnology Limited

GeneProof

Abacus ALS

Kolplast Group

Vitagene

Therma Bright Inc

ACON Laboratories, Inc

Assure Tech. (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd

KYODO INTERNATIONAL INC.

Zymo Research Corporation.

Salimetrics

Key Takeaways from Market Study

By product, PCR-based kits hold around 73.5% value share of the global market in 2021.

Based on technology, RT-qPCR is leading with 49.2% market share in 2021.

Based on application, COVID-19 diagnosis is leading with 63.1% market share in 2021.

By end user, diagnostic laboratories dominate the market with a value share of 26.8% in 2021, while on the other hand, academic and research institutes are expected to increase at a higher CAGR of 2.5%.

By country, the U.S. dominates the North America market with a value share of 91% in 20

Competitive Landscape

Crucial insights in the COVID-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market research:

Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the growth of the COVID-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market Basic overview of the COVID-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market including market definition, classification, and applications.

Scrutinization of each COVID-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

Adoption trend of COVID-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market across various industries.

Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to COVID-19 Saliva-Based Detection Kits Market stakeholders.

