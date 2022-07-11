Door and Window Automation Market To Register A Moderate CAGR During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

Arecently revamped Fact.MR study forecasts that the market for door and window automation is slated to grow at a CAGR of 5% from 2022 to 2032, closing in at a valuation of US$ 20 Bn. Extensive reliance on automated technologies to improve building security is generating a fertile ground for door and window automation solutions,

From 2017 to 2021, demand for door and window automation systems expanded at a CAGR of 4%. During the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects declined significantly, as mandatory lockdowns led to shutting down of industrial facilities. However, since mid-2021, prospects began to rebound.

Sensors for smoke, rain, wind, and carbon dioxide are installed indoor and window automation systems. As a result, the technology is gaining traction as the demand for advanced security systems for commercial and residential spaces grows.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6950

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global Automated Industrial Doors market to reach US$ 14 Bn by 2022

By product, automated pedestrian doors to accumulate 33% revenue

Commercial buildings to emerge as dominant application sector, valued at US$ 8 Bn

Demand for Automated Industrial Doors in industrial building to surge at more than 4% CAGR through 2032

Asia-Pacific to be the most opportunistic region, accumulating 40% revenue

Market value for Automated Industrial Doors in the U.S to be valued at US$ 6.2 Bn in 2022

China to emerge as a lucrative market in Asia, accumulating over US$ 5 Bn by 2032

Key Segments in Door and Window Automation Industry Research

By Product Automated Industrial Doors Automated Pedestrian Doors Automated Windows

By Component Door and Window Operators Door and Window Motors & Actuators Door and Window Sensors & Detectors Door and Window Access Control Systems Door and Window Switches Door and Window Alarms Door and Window Control Panels

By Application Residential Buildings Education Buildings Hotels & Restaurants Industrial Buildings Industrial Production Units Airports Healthcare Facilities Public Transit Systems Commercial Buildings Entertainment Centers



Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=6950

Competitive landscape

Assa Abloy acquired a majority stake in Agta Record (Switzerland) in August 2020, with approximately 93 percent of the share capital and voting rights. Agta Record is a global leader in the manufacture of automatic door systems. This acquisition will assist the company in expanding its door product portfolio and increasing its presence in the European region.

Allegion plc, a leading global security product and solutions provider, announced the acquisition of Yonomi in 2021. Yonomi’s patented technology and technical capabilities will be used to enhance Allegion’s vision of seamless access while also improving software development capabilities.

Builders FirstSource Inc. completed the merger with BMC Stock Holdings in January 2021 to become the country’s premier supplier of a wide range of building materials and services.

Expected Market Value in 2022 US$ 14 Bn Projected Market Value in 2032 US$ 20 Bn Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5% CAGR Key Companies Profiled ABB GroupAllegion PlcAssa Abloy ABCame S.p.ADormakaba International Holding AGGEZE GmbHGira Giersiepen GmbH & Co. KGHoneywell International Inc.INSTEONNabtesco CorporationRoyal Boon Edam International B.VSchneider Electric SESiemens AGStanley Black & Decker Inc.

Demand for Automated Industrial Doors systems in commercial buildings is projected to increase at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/6950

Competitive Landscape

Prominent door and window automation providers are extensively relying on mergers, acquisitions and partnerships with existing small-scale or medium-scale service providers. Notable developments are as follows

In August 2020, Assa Abloy acquired a majority stake in Agta Record (Switzerland), with approximately 93 percent of the share capital and voting rights. This acquisition will assist the company in expanding its door product portfolio and increasing its presence in the European region.

Likewise, in 2021, Allegion Plc. announced the acquisition of Yonomi. Yonomi’s patented technology and technical capabilities will be used to enhance Allegion’s vision of seamless access while also improving software development capabilities.

Builders FirstSource Inc. completed the merger with BMC Stock Holdings in January 2021 to become the country’s premier supplier of a wide range of building materials and services.

Read More Trending Reports of Fact.MR- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557048856/demand-for-consumer-appliances-spearheading-sales-electronics-and-electrical-ceramics-says-fact-mr-s-study

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com