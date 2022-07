Adoption Scenario of Microparticulated Whey Protein Market To Remain Positive Through 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

According to a recent report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, sales of microparticulated whey protein is expected to reach a value of US$ 302.3 Mn by 2031, rising at a CAGR of around 8.3%.

Rapid urbanization has a long-term impact on living standards, particularly among millennials and gym goers, driving demand for premium and cost-effective products such as microparticulated whey protein. This is a significant reason for the widespread consumption of whey protein in North America and Europe.

Elevated use of sports-related nutritional supplements has driven demand for microparticulated whey protein. Many commercialised sports nutrition offerings today use microparticulated whey protein as their primary protein source. A large percentage of other food products containing microparticulated whey protein are nutritional supplements, which is also expected to boost global market expansion.

Competition Landscape: Top Microparticulated Whey Protein Companies

Leading microparticulated whey protein suppliers are working on providing goods with a variety of claims. Consumers today are more inclined to know where their products are made. As a result of rapid urbanization and literacy, today’s consumers are better informed than ever before.

The requirement to comprehend each product processing stage and every addition utilized to deliver the promised quality is a direct outcome of the rising rate of disease prevalence among consumers and how they are seeking to prevent it. Modern customers’ need for traceability in the foods they eat is driving this trend, thereby shaping the strategies of manufacturers.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The U.S. is estimated to account for more than 85% of the North American market in 2021, supported by an amplified health-conscious population.

According to Fact.MR analysis, China is projected to hold 58.9% of the East Asian market share in 2021.

Germany is one of the prominent markets in the European region with a market share of 19.7% in 2021.

Dairy product type is estimated to account for 17.6% revenue share of the market in 2021, and is expected to gain 144 BPS in its market share by 2031.

The powder segment holds more than 57% market share globally, and anticipated to expand at a CGAR of 9.2% through 2031.

Segments Covered in Microparticulated Whey Protein Industry Analysis

By Form Liquid Powder

By Application Ready-to-drink Beverages Functional Beverages Baked Goods Confectionery Snacks and Cereals Dairy Cheese/Processed Cheese Yogurt Coffee Creamer Nutritional Products Sports Nutrition Medical Nutrition Infant Nutrition Frozen Desserts Spreads Margarine Fat-based Condiments



