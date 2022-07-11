Frozen Shrimp Market Structure Analysis For Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

According to a recent Fact.MR (a market research and competitive intelligence provider) report, sales of frozen shrimp are expected to reach a value of US$ 48.8 Bn by 2031, surging at a CAGR of around 8.4% over the decade.

Customers are gravitating toward safe quality and certified frozen food as they make the move to hygienic and safe food preferences. Fish and seafood meat such as shrimp is recommended above chicken and red meat (mutton/ pork/beef/ lamb) for comparatively high quantities of protein, fatty acids, omega-3, and vitamins such as D and B-12, according to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Request a sample to stay ‘ahead’ your competitors – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7069

Furthermore, frozen shrimp is superior to fresh shrimp because the freezing process of fish and seafood in the modern industry begins as soon as it is collected in its natural state, preserving freshness and preventing bacterial growth, thereby, boosting frozen shrimp sales across regions.

Competition Landscape

Manufacturers are entering into strategic partnerships with regional distributors and end users to catch up with the growing needs of a huge client base.

GBC, the owner of Morubel NV in Belgium, and Peter Ristic, the owner of Ristic AG in Oberferrieden, Germany, have reached an agreement for GBC to buy all of Ristic’s outstanding shares as well as the Costa Rican entities. Morubel and Ristic are anticipated to become leading players in the European frozen shrimp industry, with a distinctive sustainability proposition, as a result of the deal.

Need more information on our reporting methodology? Click here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7069

Key Segments Covered in Frozen Shrimp Industry Survey

classification Frozen Gulf Shrimp Frozen Farm White Leg Shrimp Frozen Striped Coral Shrimp Frozen Royal Red Shrimp Frozen Giant Tiger Shrimp Frozen Blue Shrimp Frozen Sea Shrimp

by source Organic Frozen Shrimp Plain Frozen Shrimp

by application food medicine cosmetics industry biotechnology

by sales channel Frozen Shrimp Direct Sales Frozen Shrimp Indirect Sales modern trade Convenience specialty food store warehouse discount store online retail store etc



Key Implications of Market Research

The US is estimated to account for more than 81% of the North American market in 2021, driven by growing demand for ready-to-eat foods.

China is estimated to account for 71.5% of the East Asian market share in 2021.

Thailand is one of the prominent countries in the South Asian market with a market share of 27.2%.

While conventional frozen shrimp reflects a market share of around 89%, organic shrimp is expected to witness a high CAGR of 9.7% over the forecast period owing to increasing environmental concerns.

Full access to this exclusive report is available at https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7069.

Who is the winner?

The global disruption caused by COVID-19 has forced many market leaders to evaluate their portfolios and rethink their strategies in 2020 and 2021. Companies that produce frozen shrimp have a clear vision, directing management efforts and capital to those areas with the greatest development potential of the organization. As a result of these assessments, we gained a competitive advantage and resulted in both strategic acquisitions and divestitures.

This has led to the tendency of companies indulging in mergers and acquisitions to acquire talent that they do not have yet to strengthen and strengthen their competitive advantage.

For example, Seattle, Washington-based AquaStar, North America’s leading supplier of frozen seafood, entered into a joint venture in 2018 to acquire an stake in Indian shrimp producer Sagar Grandhi Exports, Ltd.

Major companies offering frozen shrimp include SeaPak Shrimp Company, Seafood Co., Aqua Star Corp., Clearwater Seafood, Aqua Chile, Toyo Suisan Kaisha, High Liner Foods, Surapon Foods, Nordic Seafood A/S and Thai Union Group. . .

For More Insight- https://www.einpresswire.com/article/557298409/fixed-automotive-brake-caliper-holds-more-than-55-share-in-automotive-brake-caliper-sales-fact-mr

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analysed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Email: sales@factmr.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.factmr.com