Flat Panel Detector Based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT Market To Witness Heightened Revenue Growth During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031 : Fact.MR

The global flat panel detector based X-Ray for cone beam CT market is forecast to register a CAGR exceeding 7% from 2022 to 2032, reaching a value of US$ 6.3 Bn by the end of the aforementioned forecast period. Growth is ascribed to the unceasing advancements being experienced in medical imaging technology since the past few years.

From 2015 to 2021, market demand for flat panel detector based X-Ray for cone beam CT flourished at a CAGR of 6%. During the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects further accentuated, given the extensive reliance on chest X-rays to detect the presence of any infection among patients.

Future growth prospects are reliant on the growing importance of improving patient outcomes post-surgery. For this purpose, medical practitioners are aiming to incorporate precise imaging approaches, capable of detecting any anomaly across the human body and thus suggest the most appropriate course of action. Technologies such as artificial intelligence and 3D imaging capabilities are proving to be a boon for the market.

Key Segments Covered in the Market Study

By Application Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Dental Applications Implantology Orthodontics Oral Surgery Endodontics Periodontology Other Dental Applications Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for ENT Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Orthopedics Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Other Applications

By Product Sitting Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT Standing Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT Lying Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT

By End User Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Hospitals Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Diagnostic Centers Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Clinics Flat Panel Detector based X-Ray for Cone Beam CT for Other End Users



Competitive Landscape

Prominent flat panel detector based X-ray for cone beam CT manufacturers are emphasizing on introducing robust equipment, tapping into the highly dynamic requirements of the medical industry. Besides, players are investing in forging collaborations or partnerships to enhance their outreach. Some prominent developments are as follows:

In May 2021, Vatech announced that its oral x-ray device for dental diagnosis with CNT technology was selected as one of the World Class Products of Korea. The newly-selected oral x-ray device- EzRay Air P- is a portable digital x-ray that enables convenient photography in various dental care facilities.

In July 2021, Varex Imaging Corporation announced the addition of the LUMEN 4336W digital radiography detector to its existing product line. The device joins the LUMEN 4343W as part of a new generation of detectors designed for increased durability and convenience for customers and end-users, and is equipped with a wireless charging option

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

By application, orthopedics to comprise 52% of total FPD detector based X-ray deployment

Sitting X-rays to experience maximum growth, flourishing at over 7% CAGR through 2032

Around 42% of FPD detector X-rays to be deployed across hospitals in 2022 and beyond

North America to emerge as an opportunistic market, garnering more than 1/3rd revenue through 2022

Asia-Pacific FPD detector based X-ray market to surge at a CAGR of 9.5% through 2032

Global FPD detector X-ray for CBCT to be valued at US$ 3.2 Bn by the end of 2022

More Valuable Insights

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the flat panel detector based X-ray for cone beam CT market, presenting historical market data (2017-2021) and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of application (dental, ENT, orthopedics and other applications), product (sitting X-rays, standing X-rays and lying X-rays) and end users (hospitals, diagnostic centers, clinics and others) across five regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

