APAC Will Dominate The Global Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Registering Growth Worth US$ 65 Billion

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts Automotive Automatic Transmission sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Automotive Automatic Transmission. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Automotive Automatic Transmission Market across various industries and regions.

Key Drivers Stimulating Automotive Automatic Transmission Industry Expansion

Upgradation in Gear Shifting Technologies and Mechanics Acts as a Principal Driving Factor

Prominent manufacturers are continuously innovating their products to comply with the stringent emission control regulations and bring up-gradation in mechanics of automotive transmission to improve the consumer experience. With the rising shift towards electric and hybrid vehicles, the electrification of transmission systems is expected to gain pace. Effective transmission leads to the effective performance of automotive vehicles.

With the advent of advanced automotive engines and the entrance of EVs and hybrids, vehicle owners are steadily shifting their preferences from manual to automatic transmissions. Faster and smooth gear-shifting abilities of automatic transmissions are driving their demand across the global automotive landscape.

Low involvement of driver movements is further extending the drivability of vehicles equipped with automotive automatic transmissions. According to the International Organization of Motor Vehicle Manufacturers (OICA), international vehicle production reached over 40 billion in 2021. Henceforth, an upsurge in vehicle production will generate huge revenue sales for automotive transmission systems.

The global automotive automatic transmission market is likely to be valued at US$ 70.34 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 65 Billion in 2021.

During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 8.2%. From 2022 to 2032, the automotive automatic transmission industry is poised to flourish at a CAGR of 8.2% to reach a value of US$ 155 Billion by the end of 2032.

Report Attributes Details Anticipated Base Year Value (2021) US$ 65 Billion Expected Market Value (2022) US$ 70.34 Billion Projected Forecast Value (2032) US$ 155 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 8.2% CAGR Growth Rate of the U.S Market (2022-2032) 6% CAGR Expected Market Value of China (2032) US$ 65 Billion U.K Market Expansion Rate (2022-2032) 6.2% CAGR Key Companies Profiled Honda Motor Co., Ltd.

Generac Holdings Inc.

Yamaha Motor Co. Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Champion Power Equipment Inc.

Wuxi Kipor Power Co. Ltd.

Toshiba Corporation

Lifan Industry (Group) Co., Ltd

Briggs & Stratton Corporation

Subaru Corporation

Ryobi Limited

Demand for Heavy Commercial vehicles will continue to thrive, with a documented CAGR of 7.1% during the 2015-2021 historical period of assessment. APAC will dominate the global market, registering a growth opportunity worth US$ 65 Billion from 2022 to 2032.

Competitive Landscape Prominent Automotive Automatic Transmission providers are reliant on partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and new software launches to stay afloat in the global market. Constant innovations to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship are the main focus of prominent market players. In February 2020, Hyundai Motor Company and KIA Motors Corporation announced that they have developed the world's first predictive Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Connected Shift System, enabling the vehicle to automatically shift to the optimal gear after identifying the road and traffic conditions ahead. Moreover, the two companies are planning to further develop the ICT Connected Shift System into an even more intelligent transmission technology that can communicate with traffic signals based on LTE or 5G communication and identify drivers' tendencies, resulting in further refinement of gear-shift control.

In April 2021 – Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd, announced that the company has developed an electric motor reaching the industry's highest class in output density. This unit is aimed at use in hyper-EV models and other offerings in the high-output mobility segment and Yamaha will begin accepting orders for commissioned prototype development from April this year.

Key Segments Covered in the Automotive Automatic Transmission Industry Survey Automotive Automatic Transmission by Vehicle Type : Automotive Automatic Transmission for Compact Cars Automotive Automatic Transmission for Mid-Sized Cars Automotive Automatic Transmission for Premium Cars Automotive Automatic Transmission for Luxury Cars Automotive Automatic Transmission for Light Commercial Vehicles Automotive Automatic Transmission for Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Automotive Automatic Transmission by Region : North America Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Latin America Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Europe Automotive Automatic Transmission Market Asia Pacific Automotive Automatic Transmission Market The Middle East & Africa Automotive Automatic Transmission Market



More Valuable Insights on Automotive Automatic Transmission Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Automotive Automatic Transmission, Sales and Demand of Automotive Automatic Transmission, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

