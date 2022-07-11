Patient Engagement Solution Market will Grow At CAGR Of 21% During Years 2031, Says Fact.MR

The Fact.MR new report on the market survey of Patient Engagement Solutions gives estimations of the Size of Patient Engagement Solutions Market and the overall share of key regional segments

The latest market research report analyzes Patient Engagement Solutions Market demand by segments. Providing business leaders with insights On Patient Engagement Solutions Market And how they can increase their market share.

Key Highlights- The global patient engagement solution market is anticipated to top a valuation of US$ 25 Bn by 2021, and expand at an impressive CAGR of around 21% over the forecast period of 2021 to 2031.

Apart from its various advantages, patient engagement solution also helps the government and healthcare sector to track down patient details and their conditions, which helps them to understand current situation and previous situation.

Foremost objective of the report by Fact.MR on this market is to pitch insights on the purchase growth scenario, demand generators, and development strategies in this space. The report provides a taxonomy elaborating on key segments.

The report also outlines visionary insights on the market dynamics, including the drivers, restraints, opportunities, trends, and pricing analysis, along with key success factors. Demand trends have been tracked in 15+ high-growth countries, pointing towards countries in North America holding bulk of the share.

The Market insights of Patient Engagement Solutions will improve the revenue impact of businesses in various industries by:

Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Patient Engagement Solutions Market

Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Patient Engagement Solutions market and offers solutions

Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints

Provides understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly

Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers

Offers insights into promising synergies for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the market & supply side analysis of Patient Engagement Solutions market .

The latest industry analysis on Patient Engagement Solutions provides sales outlook in 20+ countries, across key categories. Insights on Patient Engagement Solutions market drivers, trends, and influencing factors are also included in the study.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable Patient Engagement Solutions Market insights to our clients. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview of the Patient Engagement Solutions Market and its classification.

Key Segments Covered

By Software Type Standalone Patient Engagement Solutions Integrated Patient Engagement Solutions

By Deployment Web- / Cloud-based Patient Engagement Solutions On-premise Patient Engagement Solutions

By Application Patient Engagement Solutions for Social Management Patient Engagement Solutions for Health Management Patient Engagement Solutions for Home Healthcare Management Patient Engagement Solutions for Financial Health Management

By End User Patient Engagement Solutions for Payers Patient Engagement Solutions for Providers Patient Engagement Solutions for Individual Users

By Region North America Europe Latin America East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Historically from 2016 to 2020, demand of patient engagement solution increased at around 24% CAGR, and the key factor assisting this growth is its advantages over traditional record keeping and telephonic consultation on health problems as patient engagement do not need much time to approach doctor and previous data, as these data were already stored in server for patient and doctor’s purpose.

The market of patient engagement solution is forecasted to expand at the CAGR of nearly 21% over the coming years (2021 – 2031). Major reason influencing the market growth is growing demand for maintaining records of patient and provide fast treatment to patient in less time.

Which Region Offers Larger Opportunity for Patient Engagement Solution Providers?

Major market of patient engagement solution has been observed in North America. North America accounts for over 36% of global share of the patient engagement solution market in 2020. The region is expected to offer over US$ 47 Bn absolute dollar opportunity in the forecast period (2021 – 2031).

The key reason for the highest market share is it highly developed health sector. Apart from this, North America also leads in adaptation of mobile health, and has been continuously growing investment in its patient health management system.

How Has COVID-19 Aided Demand for Patient Engagement Solutions?

With the implementation of lockdown at global level response to covid-19 pandemic, industries are badly affected globally, due to the halt in business activities by government to prevent spread on covid-19 virus. Government across the world started expanding huge amount of budget in health sector to overcome from covid-19 pandemic.

In turn, huge demand for healthcare online helping portals has observed, due to which it has increased the demand for patient engagement solution. Owning to this, global patient engagement solution market is expected to generate revenue of over US$ 20 Bn in 2020.

Why are Web / Cloud-based Deployment of Patient Engagement Solutions More Preferred?

In deployment type of patient engagement solution, the market is bifurcated into two segments including web / cloud based deployment and on premises deployment. The web / cloud deployment contributes the highest in deployment of patient engagement solution market with around 70% market share.

The reason for demand of cloud / web based deployment include its real time access to files and other medical documents. Furthermore, it provides direct access to patient and providing remote access to both patients and doctors.

The web / cloud based deployment in patient engagement system market is expected to grow even future in forecasted period (2021 – 2031). Web / cloud in the deployment is anticipated to expand at the CAGR around 22%, while on premises at CAGR of 17%.

Leading Companies Profiled in the Patient Engagement Solutions Market are:

Fact.MR has profiled the following key patient engagement solution providers in its report:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

McKesson Corporation

Orion Health Ltd.

Cerner Corporation

Phytel Inc.

Medecision Inc.

GetWellNetwork Inc.

YourCareUniverse Inc.

Lincor Solutions Ltd.

Athenahealth, Inc.

Majority of the companies discussed in the report have focusing on investing to expand their business, doing R&D to make better user friendly interfaces; besides they are also focusing on mergers and acquisitions. Some of the key developments are:

In September 2019, GetWellNetwork and Cerner signed a deal for a partnership to cut down the gap between hospitals and patients for both outpatient and inpatient. This will help the patient to access the real time data and it will also increase customer engagement with the hospital.

In April 2021, Orion Health, a leading provider of population health management solutions has signed a deal with SYNCRONYS to exchange data with each other. Together, SYNCRONYS and Orion Health will break down data-sharing barriers, increase interoperability, and enhance the functionality, data sets, reach, and overall value of the health information exchange.

In January 2021 – Orion Health announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deploy Amazon HealthLake, a HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability), and run machine learning to derive meaningful value from the newly normalized data. Amazon HealthLake will provide a complete view of patient and population health, derive insights using analytics and machine learning, and discover previously obscured relationships and trends.

To provide decision-makers with credible insights on their competitive landscape, the Patient Engagement Solutions Market industry research report includes detailed competitive landscape analysis.

The competitive landscape analysis for Patient Engagement Solutions Market includes detailed profiles of Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 players.

The respective market share of Patient Engagement Solutions manufacturers is provided so business leaders can understand the market scenario.

An assessment on the winning strategies of key Patient Engagement Solutions Market manufacturers is provided, with recommendation on what works well in Patient Engagement Solutions Market landscape.

