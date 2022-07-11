The Global Energy Storage Systems Market Stands At US$ 45.1 Billion In 2022

Energy storage technologies have advanced rapidly in recent years as a result of increased spending in research and development to generate more efficient energy storage systems. This is expected to significantly influence the market potential for energy storage systems. The increased usage of energy storage systems in the automotive sector as a result of increased sales and popularity of electric vehicles will also have a favourable impact on energy storage system consumption. However, high installation costs are projected to stymie the adoption of energy storage devices to some extent.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7328

Energy storage system providers are implementing new methods to increase their global sales and income potential, as well as concentrating on collaborations to expand their market position.

Siemens Energy AG, a Siemens Group energy firm, announced a cooperation with Norway-based EnergyNest in June 2020. This will be a long-term commitment targeted at providing their industrial clients with standardised modular thermal energy storage solutions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Currently, the energy storage systems market stands at US$ 45.1 billion.

From 2022 to 2031, the energy storage systems market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.6%.

By 2031, the energy storage systems market is projected to attain a valuation of US$ 73.8 billion.

Increasing use of renewable energy, rising demand for electric vehicles, and supportive government initiatives majorly drive demand for energy storage systems.

High cost of installation is predicted to hamper industry growth a bit.

Lithium-ion batteries to see hike in demand as sales of electric vehicles increase across the world.

The energy storage systems market in Asia Pacific is projected to hold a dominant stance over the forecast period and expand at a CAGR of 6% through 2031.

Need more information about Report Methodology? Click here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7328

Which region is seeing an increase in the use of energy storage systems?



East Asia and South Asia are expected to be the most profitable markets on a global basis. Rising urbanisation and the growing popularity of electric cars are predicted to be major factors boosting the Asian region’s ESS market potential. Energy storage technologies are expected to be in great demand in India and China.

The Asian region’s energy storage systems market share is predicted to be dominating during the projection period, with a value of US$ 16.5 billion by 2031.

Key Segments Covered in Energy Storage Systems Industry Research

Energy Storage Systems Market by Technology :

Electro Chemicals

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Lead Acid Batteries

Sodium Sulfur (NAS) Batteries

Flow Batteries

Others

Thermal Storage

Mechanical Energy Storage

Pumped Hydro Energy Storage

Flywheel Energy Storage

Compressed Air & Liquid Air Energy Storage

Other Storage Technologies

Energy Storage Systems Market by Application :

Transportation

Grid Storage

Energy Storage Systems Market by End User :

Residential

Non-residential

Utilities

Automotive

Energy Storage Systems Market by Region :

North America Energy Storage Systems Market

Latin America Energy Storage Systems Market

Europe Energy Storage Systems Market

East Asia Energy Storage Systems Market

South Asia & Oceania Energy Storage Systems Market

MEA Energy Storage Systems Market

Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at – https://www.factmr.com/checkout/7328

Competitive Landscape

Energy storage system manufacturers are focusing on mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to expand their business scope and fast-track their production processes in order to gain a competitive edge in the global landscape.

In December 2021, LG Energy Solution, a storage battery manufacturing organization, announced the signing of a MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Siemens AG. This collaboration will be aimed at the digitization of the battery manufacturing process.

Report Attributes Details Energy Storage Systems Market Size (2022) US$ 45.1 Billion Projected Year Value (2031F) US$ 73.8 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2031) 5.6% CAGR Asia Pacific Market Value (2031) US$ 16.5 Billion Key Companies Profiled ABB Ltd.

BYD Company Limited

EOS Energy Storage

Evapco Inc.

Maxwell Technologies Inc.

General Electric Company

Hitachi Ltd.

LG Chem Ltd.

NEC Corporation

Panasonic Corporation

Schneider Electric SE

Siemens AG

Tesla

Increasing energy generation via renewable energy generation plants is expected to boost the adoption of energy storage systems over the coming years.

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office :

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com