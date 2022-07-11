Identification As A Potential Substitute For Formaldehyde And Glutaraldehyde Is Likely To Generate Lucrative Opportunities For Glyoxal Market

Glyoxal market analysis by Fact.MR identifies leading segments in terms of (Application), (End Use), and (Region). The study is intended to inform business about key trends influencing behavior pattern of consumers. It also offers recommendations to help them make informed decisions and navigate through unforeseen challenges.

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Glyoxal sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 4.3%. From 2022 to 2032, glyoxal sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 4.4% to reach a value of US$ 2.25 Billion by the end of 2032.

Report Attributes Details Anticipated Base Year Value (2021) US$ 1.4 Billion Expected Market Value (2022) US$ 1.46 Billion Projected Forecast Value (2032) US$ 2.25 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) 4.4% CAGR Growth Rate of the U.S Market (2022-2032) 5% CAGR Expected Market Value of China (2032) US$ 455 Million U.K Market Expansion Rate (2022-2032) 4.3% CAGR Key Companies Profiled Dow Chemical Co.

BASF SE

Hubei Hongyuan Pharmaceutical technology Co. Ltd

Zhonglang Industry Pvt. Ltd

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Huntsman International LLC

Celanese Corporation

Amzole India Pvt. Ltd

Demand for glyoxal in oil & gas sector will continue to thrive, with a documented CAGR of 4.7% during the 2015-2021 historical period of assessment, while demand for Glyoxal in the textile industry proliferated at a rate of 5% during the same period. China will dominate the global market, registering a growth opportunity worth US$ 455 Million from 2022 to 2032.

Hubei Hongyuan Pharmaceutical Technology Co., Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, DowDuPont, and Zhonglan Industry collectively capture nearly 52% share of the glyoxal market revenue share.

Nearly 80% of Glyoxal to be consumed as a Crosslinking Agent in 2019

Application of glyoxal as a crosslinking agent has remained traditional across multiple end-user industries and the status-quo is expected to continue in the future. According to the study, nearly 80% of the global glyoxal was consumed as a crosslinking agent. Glyoxal provides a comprehensive crosslinking solution for a wide range of polymers such as starch, polyacrylamide, cellulose, proteinaceous material and polyvinyl alcohols. As manufacturers continue to invest more in R&D for the development of biodegradable glyoxal, its application as a crosslinking is likely to grow in the future.

The study opines that Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) accounted for over half the global glyoxal consumption in 2018 and the status-quo is expected to continue in the future with a 5.2% y-o-y growth in 2019. Of the regional consumption, China consumes over half the glyoxal, especially East China. The Pearl River Delta (PRD) region is known for the production of glyoxal from the oxidation of aromatics. North America and Europe registered the second largest consumption of glyoxal and collectively they consumed over one third of the global glyoxal in 2018.

The Fact.MR study provides a comprehensive analysis of the growth prospects and developments in the glyoxal market during the period 2018-2027. The glyoxal market is projected to grow at 4.2% volume CAGR through 2027.

Glyoxal market – Additional Questions Answered

In addition to the above-mentioned insights, the glyoxal market report also answers important questions of the industry as well as non-industry professional alike.

• What will be the size of glyoxal market in 2019 in terms of value and volume?

• Which region will the most lucrative for the glyoxal market during the assessment period?

• Which end-user will garner a significant bulk of the glyoxal demand in the future?

• What will be the volume consumption of crosslinking polymer glyoxal in 2019?

Glyoxal Market – Research Methodology

In the section of glyoxal market report, an exhaustive discussion about the robust research methodology followed during the course of the glyoxal market study can be found.

In the research methodology, a detailed step-wise analysis followed during the glyoxal market assessment is provided. Within which, a thorough discussion on primary and secondary research approaches is provided along with the list of resources used to carry out the glyoxal market research.

