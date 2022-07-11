High-Quality Lubes to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Automotive Lubricants Market – Fact.MR Study

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

Automotive lubricants dominate the global lube consumption, which in 2018 reported sales of over 40 million tons. Automotive lubricants accounts ~ 55% of the global lubricants market and the demand for high-quality lube is expected to create significant opportunities over the long-term forecast period.

Automotive Lubricants Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the automotive lubricants market on the basis of lubricants, base oil, vehicle and region

Lubricants Engine Oil

Gear Oil

Brake Oil

Grease

Other Fluids Base Oil Fully Synthetic Oil

Semi-synthetic Oil

Mineral Oil Vehicle LCV

HCV

Midsize Vehicles

Compact Vehicles

Premium Class Vehicles

Luxury Vehicles

Other vehicle types Region North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

Asia to Account for 40% of the Market Share

Asia dominates the automotive lubricants market accounting ~ 40 percent share of the global market. Due to an increase in automobile ownership levels, incorporation of advanced engines, and consistent investments in transportation activities, Asia’s supremacy is set to continue in the automotive lubricants market.

Furthermore, China is the biggest automotive lubricants market, followed by the United States and India. In India, there is a significant potential for growth of the automotive lubricants market. Additionally, India is expected to show a growth rate of around 6% annually.

Factors such as rise in private transport, increasing economic stability and consumer affordability are surging the usage of vehicles and are set to drive the automotive lubricants market across all geographical regions. North America and Europe is expected to witness stagnant growth in the automotive lubricants market.

Industrial Expansions to Meet Market Demands

Royal Dutch Shell PLC, holds a significant share in the automotive lubricants market. The company sold 4,400 kilotonnes of finished lubricants in 2017. Furthermore, to align with the market demand, on 15th April 2019, Saudi Aramco (Saudi Arabian Oil Company) announced that it will acquire ~ 17% stake of Hyundai Oilbank, located at South Korea. The plant has the manufacturing capacity of 237 million barrels of refined crude oils and base oils.

In the 1st quarter of 2019, ExxonMobil finished its new project at Rotterdam refinery, thus, became the world’s largest base stock producer of group 1 and group 2 base oils.

