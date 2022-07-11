Automotive Coatings Market Top Players Hold Nearly 40% Share, Market Remains Splintered At The Brink

The automotive coatings market continues to witness significant transformation ranging from new material developments in the vehicle production to higher popularity of traditional colors compared to “more colorful” alternatives.

The automotive coatings market is expected to witness an increase in volume sales of over 3,500 tons in 2018 over 2017

According to a recent Fact.MR study. Refinish formulations continue to gain center stage in the automotive coatings market, while water-borne coatings are gaining increased focus for basecoats.

Water borne automotive coatings have gained utter prominence over the years of evolution, primarily driven by environmental and health concerns of the solvent-borne automotive coatings. The study estimates nearly 6 in 10 tons of automotive coating sold worldwide in 2018 to be water-borne. However, demand for waterborne coatings as primer surface layer is likely to witness decline in tandem with increasing palpability of UV cure automotive coatings.

The global automotive lubricants market is likely to be valued at US$ 79.23 Billion in FY 2022, up from US$ 76.82 Billion in 2021.

During the past year, the industry registered a Y-o-Y increase worth 3%. From 2022 to 2032, automotive lubricants sales are poised to flourish at a CAGR of 3.1% to reach a value of US$ 108 Billion by the end of 2032.

Demand for engine oil automotive lubricants will continue to thrive, with a documented CAGR of 3.1% during the 2015-2021 historical period of assessment, while demand for Automotive Lubricants for LCVs proliferated at a rate of 3.5% during the same period. The APAC will dominate the global market, registering a market value worth US$ 60 Billion by 2032.

Key Drivers Stimulating Automotive Lubricants Industry Expansion

Increased Focus on Bio-based Automotive Lubricants

Significant growth has been seen in the market of bio-based lubes due to the harmful effects of automotive lubricants on the environment and pollution caused by diesel vehicles.

Furthermore, to meet government norms and regulations, many countries are likely to reduce the usage of gasoline cars and diesel cars in the future. Nevertheless, leading manufacturers are focusing on the production of eco-friendly automotive lubricants, which are less toxic, and have zero effect on human health and the environment.

Companies such as FUCHS Petrolub SE, Castrol Limited, etc. offer a wide range of bio-based automotive lubricants developed to reduce environmental impact and better lubrication performance. Furthermore, Biosynthetic Technologies, LLC has lifted ~ $9 Billion to commercialize its range of bio-based products.

Technological Advancements to Improve Efficiency and Productivity

In terms of consumption, over 60 percent of the energy is consumed in the vehicle through the engine components. So, improvements in automotive lubricants are the ideal place to optimize the performance of engines. High-performance automotive lubricants constitute excellent solvency and better hydrophilic properties.

Application of these automotive lubricants leads to durable operation of the engine through lighter viscosity grades of high-performance lubricants. Additionally, less viscous and premium synthetics lubricants also increase the fuel economy of engines to a greater extent.

In recent years, nano-lubricants have been an advanced development in the market of automotive lubricants, created by adding nanoparticles to lube oils. Adding carbon-based nanoparticles in automotive lubricants improves the anti-wear properties and helps to reduce the frictional resistance in the engine.

Nano-lubricants not only reduce the frictional resistance but also enhance the load-carrying capacity of the engine. But the tendency to “settle out” from the liquid lubricant, nano lubricants need extensive research for their stable and effective production.

To meet the ever-changing consumer demand for high-performance automotive lubricants and strict environmental legislation to reduce CO2 emissions, market players need to implement advanced technologies. Prominent manufacturers can leverage R&D activities to bring more efficiency and new advancements, which will add more value to the existing product portfolio in the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape Prominent Automotive Lubricants providers are reliant on partnerships, collaborations, acquisitions, and new software launch to stay afloat in the global market. Constant innovations to ensure a seamless client-customer relationship are the main focus of prominent market players. In May 2022, Shell Overseas Investments B.V. and B .V. Dordtsche Petroleum Maatschappij – subsidiaries of Shell Plc. , have signed an agreement to sell Shell Neft LLC, which owns Shell’s retail and lubricants businesses in Russia, to PJSC LUKOIL.

and B – subsidiaries of , have signed an agreement to sell Shell Neft LLC, which owns Shell’s retail and lubricants businesses in Russia, to PJSC LUKOIL. In May 2019, ExxonMobil agreed to purchase Indonesian lubricant blender PT Federal Karyatama, the companies announced this week, as part of a plan to expand in the Asia-Pacific region. The $435 Billion acquisition includes the Federal Oil brand of lubricants and a new blending plant in Cilegon, Indonesia.

Key Segments Covered in the Automotive Lubricants Industry Survey Automotive Lubricants Market by Lubricants : Engine Oil Gear Oil Brake Oil Grease Other Automotive Fluid Lubricants

Automotive Lubricants Market by Base Oil : Fully Synthetic Automotive Lubricant Oils Semi-Synthetic Automotive Lubricant Oils Mineral Oil Automotive Lubricants

Automotive Lubricants Market by Vehicle : LCVs HCVs Midsize Vehicles Compact Vehicles Premium Class Vehicles Luxury Vehicles Other Vehicle Types

Automotive Lubricants by Region : North America Automotive Lubricants Market Latin America Automotive Lubricants Market Europe Automotive Lubricants Market Japan Automotive Lubricants Market APEJ Automotive Lubricants Market Middle East & Africa Automotive Lubricants Market



