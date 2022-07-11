Wind Turbine Generator Market Is Expected To Reach Net Valuation Of More Than US$ 90.7 Billion By 2032

Wind turbine generator converts wind’s kinetic energy to electrical energy. Due to several benefits and advantages of wind turbine generator. Wind turbines are extensively installed across the globe as a sustainable and clean source of energy. Use of wind turbine generator is rapidly growing in renewable energy generation owing to its high efficiency and reliability. Rise in awareness regarding environmental protection acts has further augmented the demand for wind turbine generator. The production of wind turbine generator is also increasing globally with Europe registering high growth for wind turbine generator market during the forecast period. Wind turbine generator market is generating an opportunity for market participants to penetrate a high market share during the forecast period. The wind turbine generator market comprises enormous local and global vendors.

According to the latest analysis by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, utilization of wind turbine generators witnessed a growth rate of 15.1% over the past half-decade. This was due to increasing demand from the end-use industry owing to favorable government regulations. Onshore deployment of wind turbine generators accounted for a dominant market share of 72% value in 2021.

Accelerating demand for wind turbine generators is projected to provide a thrust to market development over the decade, especially in East Asia and Europe. Surging utilization of 5-10MW capacity wind turbine generators in these regions is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 8.7 billion over the forecast period.

Furthermore, the surging use of variable speed wind turbine generator products is likely to supplement the growth of the market throughout 2022-2032. Moreover, wind turbine generator installation is predicted to increase in China, as it has the highest manufacturing capacity of wind turbine generators with a share of 58% in 2021.

Overall, global wind turbine generator sales are slated to increase at a CAGR of 5.4% through 2032.

Competitive Landscape Fact.MR has profiled the following key wind turbine generator companies in its report – Acciona, Bergey Windpower Co., CRRC Wind Power Co., Ltd, Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction, Enercon GmbH, Eocycle Technologies Inc, General Electric, Hitachi Ltd, HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES, Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd, MAPNA Group, Ming Yang Wind Power Group Limited, Mitsubishi, Nordex SE, RRB Energy Limited, SANY Group, Shanghai Electric, Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Suzlon Energy Ltd., and Vestas Wind Systems A/S. These key wind turbine generator manufacturers are constantly innovating product designs to meet modern-day challenges related to component placement in harsh environments. Companies are developing constructive partnerships and collaborations with end-use industries and governments. Owing to the high demand for wind turbines, market players can expand their product offerings. Market participants are channelizing their resources and capital focusing on R&D while trying to expand their regional bases. In July 2020, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI) and Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (CIP) announced a joint venture regarding the development of offshore wind projects in Hokkaido, Japan.

In Aug 2021, Ming Yang Wind Power Group Limited launched MySE 16.0-242, designed for high-wind IEC IB hybrid drive.

Key Segments Covered in Wind Turbine Generator Industry Research Wind Turbine Generator Market by Generator Type : Direct Current Generators Alternating Current Asynchronous Generators Fixed Speed Induction Generators (FSIG) / Squirrel Cage Induction Generators (SQIG) Doubly Feed Induction Generators Alternating Current Synchronous Generators Permanent Magnets Synchronous Generators (PMSG) Electrically Excited Synchronous Generators (EESG) Switched Reluctance Generators

Wind Turbine Generator Market by Capacity : Up to 1 MW Wind Turbine Generators 1-5 MW Wind Turbine Generators 5-10 MW Wind Turbine Generators Above 10 MW Wind Turbine Generators

Wind Turbine Generator Market by Drive : Direct Drive Wind Turbine Generators Geared Drive Wind Turbine Generators

Wind Turbine Generator Market by Speed : Fixed Wind Turbine Generators Variable Wind Turbine Generators

Wind Turbine Generator Market by Deployment : Onshore Wind Turbine Generators Offshore Wind Turbine Generators

Wind Turbine Generator Market by Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia and Oceania Middle East & Africa

The wind turbine generator manufacturers are primarily focusing on emerging countries to gain a huge operating revenue. Key vendors in the market are continuously working on introducing wind turbine generator products. Some of the key market participants in the wind turbine generator market are ABB, Gamesa, GE Renewable Energy, SANY and Suzlon.

Global sales of wind turbine generators have reached US$ 21 billion in 2022, and are set to top US$ 35.4 billion by 2032, increasing at a CAGR of around 5.4% over the next ten years.

Report Attributes Details Wind Turbine Generator Market Size (2021A) US$ 19.7 Billion Estimated Market Value (2022E) US$ 21 Billion Forecasted Market Value (2032F) US$ 35.4 Billion Global Market Growth Rate (2022-2032) 5.4% CAGR North America Market Share (2021) ~9.7% North America Growth Rate (2022-2032) 3.3% CAGR U.S. Growth Rate (2022-2032) 3.3% CAGR Market Share of Top 5 Companies ~40% Key Companies Profiled Bergey Windpower Co.

CRRC Wind Power Co., Ltd

Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction

Enercon GmbH

Eocycle Technologies Inc

General Electric

Hitachi, Ltd

HYOSUNG HEAVY INDUSTRIES

Hyundai Heavy Industries Co., Ltd

MAPNA Group

Ming Yang Wind Power Group Limited

Mitsubishi

Nordex SE

RRB Energy Limited

SANY Group

Shanghai Electric

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.

Suzlon Energy Ltd.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Demand for wind turbine generators across the world stood at around US$ 19.7 billion in valuation in 2021, accounting for 6% share of the global wind turbine market in terms of value.

