Unsaturated Polyester Resins (UPRs) is Expected to Stoke the Market for Propylene Glycol – Fact.MR Survey

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The recently published research report by Fact.MR regarding the global propylene glycol market includes product classification and current synopsis along with product upgrades and innovations. The overall market of propylene glycol was pegged at more than 2,500 Thousand Tons in 2018, and the global market is likely to witness a strong growth rate during the forecast period on the backdrop of increasing building & construction activities along with expanding production capacities of key manufacturers across the globe.

Global Propylene Glycol Market: In-Depth Assessment on Key Segments

The global propylene glycol market is segmented on the basis of source, type, end-use application, primary function and region.

Source · Petroleum· Bio-Based Type · Industrial Grade· Food Grade · Pharma Grade End-Use · Chemical Intermediary (Unsaturated Polyester Resins, Functional Fluids & Antifreezes)· Cosmetic and Personal Care Products · Consumer Goods (Liquid Detergents) · Food · Pharmaceuticals Primary Function · Emollients (Softener)· Solvents · Stabilizing Agents · Preservative Agents · Humectants (Binding Agent) · Excipients (Bulking Agent) · Others Region · North America· Latin America · Europe · East Asia · South Asia & Oceania · MEA

Enhanced Production Capacity of U.S Gives It Leverage

Demand and supply exchange within the global propylene glycol market is generally balanced for some raw materials except for bio-based, which requires more production capacity by 2020. The global propylene glycol market is moderately consolidated with a few chemical industry giants capturing a large part of the market share. Dow Chemical Company and LyondellBasell Industries are the two major players within the global propylene glycol market accounting for over 40% of the market share. Other prominent producers include Archer Daniels Midland (U.S.), BASF SE (Germany) and Global BioChem (China). Some of the notable developments in the global propylene glycol industry are-

In 2018, LyondellBasell inaugurated, which according to them, is the largest production section for propylene subsidiaries in Houston. The new plant is said to produce 470,000 metric tons of propylene materials annually.

In 2019, South Korean SKC Cooperative and Kuwait’s Petrochemical Industries Company (PIC) have signed an agreement for the sale of 50% stake in SKC’s chemical business. This joint venture is aimed to achieve a production target of one million tons of propylene glycol and propylene oxide. Large scale production, expansion and timely acquisitions will continue to be the winning business imperatives for manufacturers in the propylene glycol market.

East Asia to be the Epicenter for Lucrative Opportunities in Global Propylene Glycol Market

The global propylene glycol market is shifting to China and other Asian nations with continued high risk for consolidation and rationalization, which has affected numerous small and medium scale competitors. The global market for propylene glycol is anticipated to witness lucrative market opportunities from Asian regions, especially, East Asia due to growing industrialization and increasing production footprint of key manufacturers in the region. However, currently, US holds the leading market share in terms of volume sales among key countries with nearly around 1/3rd of the global demand. Also, overall demand for unsaturated polyester resins is likely to be affected by ongoing trends in the national building industry and local economies’ general health. Moreover, legacy regions such as North America and Europe in global propylene glycol market are anticipated to witness similar growth trend during the forecast period due to rising demand for pharmaceutical grade of propylene glycol in these regions.

