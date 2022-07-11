Anti-Seize Compounds Market Is Forecast To Witness An Upswing At A CAGR Of 4% During (2020-2030)| Fact.MR Study

The global anti-seize compounds market has witnessed steady growth at a CAGR of 3.5% over the past half-decade. However due to the ongoing outbreak of COVID-19, the market has generated a sharp decline in demand for fiscal year 2020. Post this timeframe, with the resurrection in global demand, the anti-seize compounds market is forecast to witness an upswing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period (2020-2030).

Prominent Key Players Of The Anti-Seize Compounds Market Survey Report:

SAF-T-LOK INTERNATIONAL CORPORATION

Permatex, Inc

Henkel AG & Company, KGaA

FUCHS

DuPont

CSW Industrials, Inc.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Bostik

Anti-Seize compounds Market Segmentation

Fact.MR has studied the Anti-seize compounds market with detailed segmentation on the basis of grade, sales channel, container type and end-user and key regions.

By Grade type : Silver Grade Nickel Grade Food Grade Marine Grade Copper Grade Regular Grade Nuclear Grade Non-metallic Grade Zinc/Aluminum Grade Special Purpose Anti-seize Grade

By Sales channel : Online Offline

By Container type : Can Cartridge Drum Others

By End-Use : Automotive & Transportation Construction Equipment Aircrafts Mining Equipment Food Processing Equipment Valve Assembly Power Generation Oil Exploration Equipment Steel Foundry Petrochemical Textile Equipment Auxiliary Equipment

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

