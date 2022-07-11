Global Sales Of Automotive Lighting Industry Is Projected To Expand At Over 6% CAGR By Garnering A Revenue Of Us$ 45 Bn During 2021 To 2031

The sales of automotive lighting exceeded US$ 25 Bn by the end of 2021. Demand for automotive lighting has witnessed substantial growth in the last few years due to an increase in the number of on-road vehicles and rise in global vehicle production.

In addition, demand for front lights and their components remaining high are driving the sales of automotive lighting. Thus, the automotive lighting industry is projected to expand at over 6% CAGR by garnering a revenue of US$ 45 Bn from 2021 to 2031.

Osram Licht AG

Hella Kgaa

Infineon Technologies AG

LG Electronics

Valeo SA

Marelli Magnetti

Hyundai Mobis

Varroc

Koito Manufacturing Co Ltd

Robert Bosch GmbH

Key Segments Covered

Application Front Headlights Fog Lights Rear Lights Side Lights Interior Lights

Vehicle Type Automotive Lighting for Passenger Cars Automotive Lighting for Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) Automotive Lighting for Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCVs) Automotive Lighting for Electric Vehicles Automotive Lighting for Two Wheelers

Light Source Halogen Automotive Lighting Xenon Automotive Lighting LED Automotive Lighting

Sales Channel Automotive Lighting through OEMs Automotive Lighting through Aftermarket



Automotive Lighting fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Automotive Lighting player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Automotive Lighting in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Automotive Lighting.

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Automotive Lighting

Latest industry Analysis on Automotive Lighting Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Automotive Lighting Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Automotive Lighting demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Automotive Lighting major players

Automotive Lighting Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Automotive Lighting demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

How the market for Automotive Lighting has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global Automotive Lighting on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the Automotive Lighting?

Why the consumption of Automotive Lighting highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

