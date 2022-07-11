Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jul-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global gas separation membrane market is poised to witness a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Greater efficiency in gas purification and separation is projected to fuel market growth. Gas separation membranes allow for high performance at elevated temperatures and extreme pressures. Therefore, they have emerged as ideal purification methods in natural gas production.

UBE Industries Ltd

Schlumberger Ltd

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Membrane Technology and Research Inc

Mahler AGS

Honeywell International (Honeywell UOP)

GRASYS JSC

Gas Separation Membrane Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the gas separation membrane market on the basis of material, construction, application, end use and region.

By Material : Polymeric Membrane Inorganic Membrane Metallic Membrane

By Construction : Hollow Fiber Module Spiral Wound Module Plate & Frame Module

By Application : Nitrogen Separation Oxygen Separation Acid gas Separation Hydrogen Separation Methane Separation Carbon Dioxide Separation Olefin – Paraffin Separation

By End Use : Chemical Petrochemical and Oil & Gas Food and Beverages Power Generation Pharmaceutical Pollution Control Others

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East Africa



What insights does the gas separation membrane report provide to the readers?

Gas separation membrane fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.

Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.

Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each gas separation membrane player.

Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of gas separation membrane in detail.

Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global gas separation membrane.

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Gas separation membrane

Latest industry Analysis on Gas separation membrane Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Gas separation membrane Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Gas separation membrane demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Gas separation membrane major players

Gas separation membrane Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Gas separation membrane demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the gas separation membrane report include:

How the market for gas separation membrane has grown?

What is the present and future outlook of the global gas separation membrane on the basis of region?

What are the challenges and opportunities for the gas separation membrane?

Why the consumption of gas separation membrane highest in region?

In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

