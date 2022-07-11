Gas Separation Membrane Market Is Poised To Witness A CAGR Of ~8% During The Forecast Period (2020-2030)

The global gas separation membrane market is poised to witness a CAGR of ~8% during the forecast period (2020-2030). Greater efficiency in gas purification and separation is projected to fuel market growth. Gas separation membranes allow for high performance at elevated temperatures and extreme pressures. Therefore, they have emerged as ideal purification methods in natural gas production.

Prominent Key players of the gas separation membrane market survey report

  • UBE Industries Ltd
  • Schlumberger Ltd
  • Parker-Hannifin Corporation
  • Membrane Technology and Research Inc
  • Mahler AGS
  • Honeywell International (Honeywell UOP)
  •  GRASYS JSC

Gas Separation Membrane Market: Segmentation

Fact.MR has segmented the gas separation membrane market on the basis of material, construction, application, end use and region.

  • By Material :

    • Polymeric Membrane
    • Inorganic Membrane
    • Metallic Membrane

  • By Construction :

    • Hollow Fiber Module
    • Spiral Wound Module
    • Plate & Frame Module

  • By Application :

    • Nitrogen Separation
    • Oxygen Separation
    • Acid gas Separation
    • Hydrogen Separation
    • Methane Separation
    • Carbon Dioxide Separation
    • Olefin – Paraffin Separation

  • By End Use :

    • Chemical
    • Petrochemical and Oil & Gas
    • Food and Beverages
    • Power Generation
    • Pharmaceutical
    • Pollution Control
    • Others

  • By Region :

    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia & Oceania
    • Middle East Africa

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

