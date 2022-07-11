Port Fuel Injector Nozzle Adoption to Increase Significantly Owing to Its High injection Pressure : Fact.MR

Against the background of rising sales of EVs and fuel cell cars recorded across the globe, the demand for injector nozzles is less likely to dwindle. Through technological intervention, OEMs will continue to boost their production capacity for injector nozzles as they will remain an integral part for vehicles running on IC engines. Fact.MR’s report projects that in 2017, more than US$ 4.2 Bn worth of injector nozzles will be sold in the global market. Through an in-depth forecast, the report also predicts that global market for injector nozzles will expand vigorously 6.5% CAGR, reaching an estimated value of US$ 5.7 Bn by the end of 2022

The report predicts that gasoline port fuel injection will be the most prominent technology used in development of injector nozzles. Between 2017 and 2022, injector nozzles developed on gasoline port fuel injection technology are anticipated to create incremental opportunity of more than US$ 660 Mn.

In 2017, over 64% of injector nozzles sold in the world will be used for pumping gasoline. By the end of 2022, the demand for injector nozzles in gasoline engines will gain traction, procuring over US$ 3.5 Bn in revenues. However, the report projects fastest revenue growth in adoption of injector nozzle for diesel engines. Over the forecast period, revenues contributed by global sales of injector nozzles are anticipated to reflect a healthy CAGR of 7.9%.

With nearly 60% share over global revenues, passenger cars will remain largest vehicle segment in the global injector nozzle market through 2022.

The Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) region is anticipated to remain dominant in the global market for injector nozzles. APEJ countries such as South Korea and China are leading contributors to global automobile production. Industrial infrastructure in the APEJ region is lucrative for OEMs, and manufacturing of essential components such as injector nozzles can be achieved cost-effectively. Expanding at an estimated 6.8% CAGR, the injector nozzle market in APEJ will reach US$ 2.4 Bn value by the end of 2022.

The demand for injector nozzles in Europe is expected to gain steady traction. Revenues amassed from sales of injector nozzles across European countries is anticipated to reflect a healthy CAGR of 6.5%.

In North America, sales of injector nozzles is likely to witness influence from rising sales of EVs and hybrid in the US and Canada. Lack of injector nozzles to such advanced variants of automobiles is lowering the demand for injector nozzles in the US and Canada. By the end of 2017, North America’s injector nozzle market will have procured a little less than US$ 870 Mn in revenues.

Key companies profiled in the automotive injector nozzle market include

Camcraft Inc.

Haynes Corporation

Alternative Fuel Systems Inc.

Infineon Technologies AG

Magneti Marelli S.p.A.

Keihin Corporation

Eaton Corporation PLC

Robert Bosch GmbH

Denso Corporation

Delphi Automotive PLC

Continental AG

