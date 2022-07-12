Greaseco Offers State-Of-Art Grease Trap Cleaning Services

NAAS, Ireland, 2022-Jul-12 — /EPR Network/ — Are you a restaurant or a café owner with several outlets spread across Ireland? Do you specialize in selling fried foods more often? Well, one of the major headaches that may put you down or make you puzzled is when looking for a company offering grease trap cleaning service? The task is not as daunting as you think but only when you have your eyes still on the most reliable service provider. Greaseco is one of the companies taking utmost care of blocked and overflowing traps. They are not only focused on cleaning the equipment but care about the environment with sustainable solutions during work. Furthermore they apply the most eco-friendly methods to get rid of FOG in large commercial kitchen facilities.

While speaking to Kenneth, one of the owners of a chain of restaurants in Kildare and Dublin, we got some delightful insights about Greaseco’s performance. She said “We have been in the restaurant business for over 25 years but never before did we have an opportunity to stay relaxed about grease trap cleaning. Thanks to Greaseco and the team of experts for handling our requests skillfully. The company has given us the confidence to set up more branches in and around Kildare and Dublin. We have set contracts with them for cleaning the grease traps in all our kitchens. Moreover, their grease trap cleaning cost is more reasonable than most other service providers”.

Why Greaseco?

Greaseco is a unique service provider taking care of the cleanliness of grease traps for commercial kitchens. The company executes the task without harming the environment and accomplishes the tasks quickly. Their services are excellent and prevent disruptions in the functioning of the commercial kitchen due to clogged traps. They offer:

Competitive rates and quick services to customers

Sustainable methods in waste disposal after treating the trapped waste

They also offer maintenance services to keep the pipes clean and prevent blockages

Flexible schedules of cleaning tailor-made for customers

If you are still waiting to get your traps cleaned, call 01 9081577 or email info@greasetrapcleaning.ie to discuss the requirements.

About the company

Greaseco is a company handling grease trap cleaning and maintenance in an eco-friendly way. They offer great services at budget-friendly rates.

CONTACT

GREASE TRAP CLEANING

Street: Block W2, Ladytown Business Park

City: Naas

County: Kildare

Zip Code: W91

Country: Ireland

Telephone: 01 9081577

Website: https://greasetrapcleaning.ie/

Email: info@greasetrapcleaning.ie

