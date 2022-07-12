MeBeBot Reports Significant 2022 Growth and the Deployment of Strategic Enhancements to their Product Offering

Austin, TX, USA, 2022-Jul-12 — /EPR Network/ — MeBeBot, a leading provider of an AI Employee Experience Platform that supports HR, IT, and Operations teams, today announced record sales growth in 2022, doubling bookings from this time last year. In addition, the company made several strategic product enhancements designed to increase efficiencies for mid-market organizations that are focused on improving the employee experience.

“We are pleased to see the increased demand for AI-based solutions that help HR, IT, and Ops teams automatically handle routine tasks, enabling them to focus on more strategic activities that will improve corporate results,” said Beth White, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of MeBeBot. “We are also pleased to report 100% customer retention and a nearly 30% increase in key usage metrics among our customers’ employees. This is a strong indication that the market is not only adopting AI solutions for digital workplace transformation (hybrid work), but those that take this important step are experiencing rapid time to value.”

MeBeBot is an Intelligent Assistant that provides 24/7 global employee support for HR, IT, and Ops, answering 80% of employees’ most asked questions, with 90% accuracy. This happens all within the existing flow of work, in a Microsoft Teams, Slack, or web portal environment, enabling quick start-up and easy adoption.

MeBeBot’s solution includes a curated knowledge base that is quickly and easily edited to reflect the customer’s unique culture and environment. With a crowdsourced approach to training the AI data model (utilizing Natural Language Processing and human/machine learning of customers’ aggregated data), MeBeBot ensures employees receive timely and accurate information during these times of significant workplace change.

MeBeBot continues to focus on innovation and customer success, recently deploying several enhancements to its platform:

Bot Reactions were introduced to help customers incorporate their organization’s unique corporate culture and employer brand into the bot’s responses. These can be global or country-specific based on the needs of the organization.

MeBeBot improved the overall look and feel of the product, strengthening the overall Customer Admin Portal’s usability and search-ability.

A DEI category was added to the knowledge base to assist organizations with providing clear, consistent answers and to better facilitate community and culture for a positive employee experience.

In support of hybrid work and return to office strategies, MeBeBot continues to add “return to the workplace” questions and content that helps improve communications and engagement through rapidly changing dynamics.

To improve and expedite the training of managers, MeBeBot introduced manager-specific frequently asked questions, providing automatic and consistent answers to questions such as “How do I give an employee a spot bonus?”

The Pulse Survey feature was enhanced, enabling customers to add custom content and create additional question types such as multiple choice. They can also micro-target the survey recipients, creating specific and anonymous segments within their employee base for precise sentiment analysis.

The Feedback Filtering feature was added to help customers dynamically edit answers, identify trends, and communication gaps quickly and easily within their employees’ feedback.

These features are available for existing customers at no additional cost.

MeBeBot was recently recognized as a “Brilliant Bot” in the Slack App Directory. Slack, a collaboration hub that brings the right people, information, and tools together to get work done, features Apps in their “Brilliant Bots” category that have been vetted and approved by Slack and are considered noteworthy for their unique capabilities and features.

MeBeBot is easy to configure often in less than 30 days. Its set up and maintenance time investment for customers is low. MeBeBot includes over 300 commonly asked questions of HR, IT, and Operations that new customers can easily adapt to their unique requirements. MeBeBot commonly provides a time-savings return on investment of $250k to $1M to the customer in the first six to 12 months of the subscription.

About MeBeBot

MeBeBot’s AI Intelligent Assistant, recently selected as a “Brilliant Bot” in the Slack App Directory, seamlessly installs as an app in Teams, Slack, or web portals to provide employees with instant automated answers to global HR, IT, and Ops FAQS. It also provides real-time usage Dashboards, Push Messaging, and custom Pulse Surveys, generating instant employee feedback on of-the-moment questions. MeBeBot’s “one-stop bot” is trusted by leading organizations to elevate the employee experience so work can be more meaningful and valuable.

Visit our website at https://mebebot.com