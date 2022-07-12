India’s Most Trusted Brands in Valuations and Techno Engineering Consulting Services

Delhi, India, 2022-Jul-12 — /EPR Network/ — R.K Associates is one of India’s finest, premier, and leading valuations, advisory, and consulting companies and in the service of the nation since 1985. We provide numerous Valuation and Costing Advisory Services, including IBC Building Valuation, Valuation for Merger and Acquisition, Valuation of Financial Securities and Instruments, Tangible Asset Valuation, and other services.

Our mission is to be recognized as a Center of Excellence and a National Importance in the field of consulting and advisory services, providing world-class reporting services to its clients through comprehensive, fair, factual, and error-free due-diligence, analysis, and reporting services that enable our clients to make informed and wise business decisions based on our reports.

We have extensive experience in a variety of industries, including Real Estate Projects, Shopping Malls, 5 Star Business Hotels, Hospitals, Roads & Highways, Power Plants, Cement Plants, Steel Plants, Sugar Mills, Distilleries, Manufacturing Plants, Banking Sector, and Service Sector, to name a few. Our USP is a team of 75+ engineering and finance experts, as well as 50+ associate consultants from various industrial domains, who have years of experience evaluating and assessing large and complex assets.

Our team has expertise, strength, and acumen in Engineering and Financial Analysis. We can provide world-class reporting services to our clients because of our passion and ability to provide detailed, in-depth, comprehensive, fair, and factual assessments and studies of the Projects. Because of our new initiatives, we have developed digital proprietary tools such as the Valuation Intelligent System (VIS) and the Integrated Project Monitoring System (IPMS).

Contact us at +91-9958632707 if you are interested in our Valuation Services in India!! Our team is ready to listen and help you with whatever your needs might be.