Royex Technologies Organizes ‘Experience The Metaverse’ Event

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Jul-12 — /EPR Network/ — On Wednesday, 29th June 2022, Royex Technologies organized the ‘Experience The Metaverse’ event in the Rove Downtown Hotel, Dubai. There were 45 attendees at the event which started with a presentation on Metaverse.

Mr. Rajib Roy, CEO of Royex Technologies held the presentation, where he first gave an introduction to what Metaverse is, how we can access it, and how it works. He cleared some common misconceptions about the Metaverse, explained its possibilities, its development process, and explained how businesses could enter the Metaverse.

He said, “There are a lot of misconceptions regarding the Metaverse that discourage companies to enter Metaverse. Many think that the development process is quite hard and expensive, and to clear these misconceptions, we have organized this event. We want to be the pioneers in the Metaverse industry, and in the future, more events like this will be organized”.

The presentation lasted for about 40 minutes after which the attendees were given some time to ask questions regarding Metaverse. After this, Royex unveiled its ‘Metaverse Grocery Store’, which gave an idea of what shopping in the Metaverse looks like.

Two demonstrators from Royex Technologies showcased the Metaverse grocery store using VR headsets where they browsed through the store in virtual reality and showed how to purchase products and complete the checkout process.

The event attendees were then given the chance to explore the Metaverse grocery store and were quite amazed at the technology and potential of Metaverse. The event concluded with some one-on-one discussions with the event attendees where their concerns and queries were answered. Royex Technologies was pleased with the success of the event and hope to organize more such events in the future.

Established in 2013, Royex Technologies is an Ecommerce and Mobile Apps Development Company in Dubai that provides mobile apps, web, and design solutions for small, medium, and large-scale industries. Recently, they have ventured into the world of Metaverse through RoyexMetaverse, which provides all kinds of Metaverse solutions.